Benny Wenda in response to Jokowi’s order to eradicate KKB Papua





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Head of the West Papua Liberation Association Movement (ULMWP), Benny Wenda, responding to the president’s orders Joko Widodoto fight armed criminal groups (KKB) in Papua. “We know this order will result in: more murder, torture and suffering for my people,” Benny wrote in a statement posted on the ULMWP website Tuesday (4/27). Benny then discussed the statement of the President of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), Bambang Soesatyo, who was considered to have ignored human rights (HAM) in the eradication of KKB. “Do separatists and terrorists use human rights theory when they kill people and operating devices?” Bambang said. Jokowi ordered the eradication after the head of the Papua Regional Intelligence Agency, Brigadier General I Gusti Putu Danny, died in a shootout with the KKB. “I ordered the TNI commander and the police chief to continue to prosecute and arrest all members of the KKB,” Jokowi said at a press conference on Monday (4/26). Bambang also admitted that he was ready to shoulder his responsibilities under international law or any law to protect the people and the state by eliminating the KKB. “More importantly, separatists and terrorists can be wiped out from Indonesian soil,” said party vice chairman Golkar. According to Benny, it was this Bambang-type mentality that made the murder of Pastor Yeremia Zambani possible last year. He then claimed that the KKB was not a criminal group, but a fighter to liberate his country from colonialism. Benny also spoke of the fear of West Papuans after Jokowi ordered the eradication of KKB. According to him, many Papuans have fled in the past 24 hours due to the trauma of the military presence. He also called on Jokowo to immediately withdraw the military from Papua. “Your soldiers and their helicopters only scared the women and children of the village,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNN] In addition, Benny also urged Jokowim to allow the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to enter West Papua to show the world what is really happening on the ground. At the end of his statement, Benny invited Jokowi to meet to discuss the best solution to the current conflict in Papua. “Instead of responding with new human rights violations. You must sit down with me, the president with the president, and find a peaceful way to resolve our conflict,” he said. (a / south)













