PM Modi-Joe Biden’s Appeal Boosts TRIPS Flexibility Efforts | Business News in India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) had an interaction with US President Joe Biden on Monday. (File photo) NEW DELHI: The United States has started consultations on relaxing certain rules on patents and other intellectual property rights for Covid vaccines and drugs as the issue was flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with the American president Joe biden Monday.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai held consultations with Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla and U.S. AstraZeneca CEO Ruud Dobber on Monday as India and Africa of the South, the joint promoters of the IN THIS, held talks.

Details of what happened during the meeting between Trade Minister Piyush Goyal and his South African counterpart Ebrahim Patel were not immediately known but, as TOI reported last week, the two countries are considering revising their proposal.

Many see the move as a repeat of the joint effort launched at the turn of the millennium when South Africa stressed the need for access to cheap AIDS drugs, while India lobbied and succeeded. to create a coalition which has led to compulsory licensing arrangements for all countries under TRIPS.

This time, as European countries have openly announced their measures to block easing efforts that will allow manufacturers in countries like India to supply vaccines and other drugs to Africa and other poor countries and developing, the United States has not backed the plan, prompting Modi to take it up with Biden on a call between the two leaders.

This will include enabling businesses such as Serum Institute not only to manufacture vaccines under license agreements in India, but also to export.

For the United States, the opposition comes from the huge pharmaceutical lobby, which has invested heavily in vaccines and may need to invest more as there are already discussions around second and third generation vaccines. Their argument is that if countries erode the value of intellectual property, there is a huge discouragement for business, said Sachin Chaturvedi, who heads research and information systems for developing countries, a think tank. . He said that with the emergence of companies such as Bharat Biotech, India was no longer just a producer of generic drugs, but also a holder of intellectual property. Senators and other Biden supporters are pushing for the United States to soften its stance, Chaturvedi added.

Biswajit Dhar, teacher at JNU, however, does not see the problem pass. In 2000-21 there was much greater engagement with other countries. Also, with the U.S. government itself pumping money into part of vaccine development, the Biden administration is turning a blind eye to the profits pharmaceutical companies are going to earn, he said. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

