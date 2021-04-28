China treats journalists worse than almost any other country

Chinese President Xi Jinping listens during a session of the National People’s Congress, … [+] at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.

Getty Images



If you had to pick one of the riskiest and most oppressive places for a journalist to exist and try to function professionally, almost nowhere in the world is worse than China.

It is according to the Global Press Freedom Index 2021 of Reporters Without Borders, which ranks each country in the world based on how it treats journalists. This year, for example, Norway is at the top of the list, with RWB noting that the country has been ranked above most countries for years on the basis of its free speech and general democratic protections. (The United States, on the other hand, comes in at 44th place this year, just below Taiwan, due to the inexorable collapse of many local media in the United States, in addition to a disturbing and growing distrust of mainstream media).

China, on the other hand, cannot be much worse in terms of the gruesome treatment of journalists. According to the Global Press Freedom Index, only three countries treat journalists worse than China, Turkmenistan, North Korea and the African nation of Eritrea at the bottom of the list.

As for the reasons for placing China near the bottom, let’s start with the fact that state control of the media in the country is pervasive and all-consuming. Critics of President Xi Jinping’s regime, for example, are regularly arrested and jailed, such as dissident blogger Yang Tongyan and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who was arrested as a political prisoner in part for calling China to put an end to his un- communist party. As a result of ill-treatment in prison, Tibetan activist Kunchok Jinpa died earlier this year, while, according to RWB, more than 120 journalists and press freedom advocates are currently imprisoned in China more than anywhere in the world. , according to the press organization.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

By relying on the massive use of new technologies, Regime of President Xi Jinpings imposed a social model based on news and information control and online monitoring of its citizens, says the latest Global Press Freedom Index for China. The Chinese state and private media are increasingly under the Communist Party’s control, while the administration creates more and more obstacles for foreign journalists. At the same time, Beijing is trying to export its oppressive model by promoting a new world media order under the influence of China.

The triggering of the Coronavirus pandemic also gave Chinese President Jinping an excuse to escalate these practices even further. In a bid to impose an even tougher crackdown on journalists during the pandemic, the country still holds several journalists in jail for their coverage of the coronavirus crisis, as well as hundreds of social media users who have been arrested and less briefly detained for sharing what the government has deemed to be false rumors about the virus.

Then there is the fact that the All-China Association of Journalists, which claims to be a code of ethics for journalists in China, encourages journalists to persist in arming the mind with Xi Jinping’s orthodoxy and on Chinese characteristics for a new era. This crackdown on journalism also extends, by the way, to news that occurs outside the country. Following Chloe Zhaos’ Oscar win for Best Director on Sunday (for Nomandland), anyone who thought the reaction in her home country of China might at least be somewhat comparable to that enjoyed by Bong Joon-ho (the South Korean director who won the same Oscar last year for Parasite) turned out to be false.

Zhaos Academy Award recognition news was censored in China, by The Wall Street Journal, apparently because of an old interview that resurfaced after this year’s Golden Globes, an interview in which Zhao recounted Director magazine that China is a place where there are lies everywhere.

Chinese journalist Zhang Wenmin lamented how bad things turned out in an interview with The New York Times



NOW

. The space for free speech has become so limited, said a woman who Time pointed out was once considered one of China’s most feared journalists, a journalist who regularly uncovered stories of wrongful convictions and police brutality, among other topics, across the country.

Under Xi Jinping, however, such independent and fearless reporting has become nearly impossible to do. Zhang told the Time that the Chinese authorities have closed his social media accounts. And that she had to resort to living on her savings, since the outlets have stopped publishing her work.

Were almost extinct, Liu Hu, another Chinese reporter, told the Time on independent-minded journalists. Hu spent time in prison after reporting on political corruption. No one is left to reveal the truth.