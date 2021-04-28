Senate to start overturning cancellations using once obscure law





Senate Democrats will begin using a special procedure to cancel parts of Donald Trump’s regulatory agenda on Wednesday, starting by canceling a measure that made it harder for the Environmental Protection Agency to limit leaks of the powerful methane from greenhouse gases from oil and gas wells.

The methane rule vote is the first of several Democrats are considering using under the Congressional Review Act. This 1996 law allows lawmakers to override federal regulations passed in the dying days of a presidential administration, provided they act within months of a new Congress.

It had only been used once before 2017 when Republicans, led by then-President Donald Trump, used it to repeal 14 Obama-era rules, including one that limited the capacity of sick people. minds buying guns from another, forcing oil companies to disclose their payments. to foreign governments.

“The Congressional Review Act was considered a very extreme thing. It was almost like an atomic bomb. It’s not something you just cheated, ”said James Goodwin, senior policy analyst at the Center for Progressive Reform, a Washington-based nonprofit. The Trump administration and the 115th Congress “normalized it in this way that it wasn’t before.”

All it takes is a majority vote, which means Democrats, who control the Senate, can do so without Republican votes.

Democrats have introduced six resolutions targeting regulations enacted in the last few months of the Trump administration, according to the Coalition for Sensible Safeguards, which follows the Congressional Review Act. Among the goals is one from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency which critics say allows predatory lending and another from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which makes it more difficult for small groups of corporate shareholders to ‘introduce resolutions on sustainability and other issues.

Other rules the Democrats are targeting include a Health and Human Services Department measure that requires the agency to review thousands of regulations to prevent them from expiring, and a Social Security administration rule that allows agency lawyers to take the place of independent administrative law judges in deciding disability determinations. , according to the coalition, which is made up of working groups, environment and consumer protection.

In addition to the methane vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would pass a resolution to repeal a rule from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission which the criticism, makes it more difficult for workers to prevail against employers in allegations of discrimination in the workplace.

Under the CRA, Congress can pass a resolution rescinding a federal rule within 60 legislative days of its finalization and publication in the Federal Register from the end of the last session of Congress. It doesn’t give Democrats a lot of time. This year’s deadline is May 21 in the Senate, according to Amit Narang, a regulatory policy advocate with watchdog group Public Citizen.

The measure to repeal Trump’s methane rule has the backing of Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine as well as some oil and gas producers, such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Equinor ASA, Cheniere Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural. Resources Company.

Trump’s methane rule, finalized in 2020, ended specific emission limits for methane in new oil and gas wells, while removing additional brakes on leaks of volatile organic compounds that cause smog from equipment transport and storage of gas.

Methane, the main component of natural gas, is a valuable source of energy and a commodity in its own right. Yet it is also a potent heat-trapping pollutant that can worsen climate change when it escapes from oil wells or pipelines. It accounts for about a tenth of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States and is estimated to be at least 84 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the atmosphere over a 20-year period.

“If we can pass this tomorrow, it would be the most important climate change bill we have passed in a number of years,” said Senator Angus King, an independent from Maine who is one sponsors of the resolution. “This is a huge opportunity for this country.”

Until Trump was elected, the Congressional Review Act had only been used successfully once before. In 2001, Congress voted to overturn a Department of Labor ergonomics rule issued by the Clinton administration.

“It’s good to see Democrats using it when it makes sense,” Public Citizen’s Narang said. “It’s good to see Congress getting involved in helping the Biden administration roll back part of Trump’s deregulation agenda.”

– With the help of Jennifer A Dlouhy

