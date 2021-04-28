Houses of Horror: Child Sexual Abuse in Indonesian Schools | Children’s rights news

Medan, Indonesia A pedophilia incident in Medan, north Sumatra, highlighted the need for schools and local authorities in Indonesia to better protect their students, especially when the perpetrators are religious leaders, experts said.

At a school in Medan, six female students came forward last month to claim that the school principal, who is also a Protestant priest, sexually assaulted them.

Mira *, the mother of one of the alleged victims, told Al Jazeera that her 13-year-old daughter had been taken to a local motel on at least four occasions since the age of 11, where she was sexually assaulted .

My daughter said the principal told other staff that he was taking her to practice karate outside of school, Mira said. When they got to the hotel, he took off her clothes, blindfolded her and forced her to give him a blowjob. When she tried to resist, he pulled her head by her hair to force her to continue.

Mira filed a police report against the alleged perpetrator earlier this month.

Five more female students also said they were locked in the principal’s office for special lessons, including English and ballet lessons, but were forced to sit on the man’s lap. while he was sexually assaulting them.

It is not known how many cases of sexual abuse of children in schools occur each year in Indonesia, although the National Commission on Violence Against Women has recorded more than 38,000 cases of violence against women and children in 2020, the highest on record.

Mira, mother of one of the alleged victims in Medan, says she is proud of her daughter for speaking out [Aisyah Llewellyn/Al Jazeera]

In recent years, the Southeast Asian nation has been rocked by a number of high profile cases of child sexual abuse.

In 2020, the head of an Islamic boarding school in Aceh province was sentenced to 15 years in prison for assaulting 15 male students that year and a Catholic priest, Brother Angelo, who was arrested for sexually assaulting minors in a children’s home in Jakarta. in 2021 is currently being tested.

But many of these cases are deliberately kept away from the public.

When sexual violence is perpetrated by religious leaders, it is a very difficult process, as people believe that the perpetrator is unlikely to commit violence, as these leaders are seen as sacred, authoritative and nurturing figures. . Many victims end up being tried by their local community and accused of seducing the perpetrators, said Ermelina Singereta, a lawyer at Dike Nomia law firm in Jakarta, which represents victims in the Brother Angelo case.

In Medan, Mira says the school first attempted to resolve the case internally, with the principal signing a written agreement, in which he apologized to two of the victims and promised not to reoffend, this which, according to Singereta, is very common.

Many cases are resolved through religious organizations, due to a lack of education or information in the community, she said. Sometimes religious organizations solve the problem of violence against women or children with internal mechanisms, even when they have the responsibility to go through the legal mechanisms of the state.

Indonesian child protection laws were created in 2002 and updated in 2014.

Sentences for those convicted of sexually abusing a minor can range from five to 15 years in prison, although a new amendment was proposed by the Indonesian parliament in 2016 following the gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old boy in Bengkulu. on the west coast of Sumatras.

One of the changes proposed in the 2016 bill allows for the chemical castration of pedophiles convicted by injection. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, signed off on the use of chemical castration in January 2021, although the sanction has yet to be enforced.

Fear and shame

Sister Eustochia Monika Nata, a Catholic nun who works with victims of child sexual abuse as part of the Volunteer for Humanity Team (TRUK-F) on Flores in eastern Indonesia, told Al Jazeera that in the town of Maumere alone, which has a population of around 90,000, it sees around 30 new cases of child and juvenile sexual assault each year.

These are the cases that are reported to us at TRUK-F, and so of course there are probably many more that go unreported, she adds.

Some of the victims become pregnant as a result of the abuse and they do not want to report what happened to them because they are ashamed or because they think they will not be supported by the investigating authorities.

Ranto Sibarani, a Medan-based human rights lawyer who represents the six alleged victims of the Protestant school, told Al Jazeera that the legal process can be long and arduous for victims of sexual assault and that more must be done to support the victims and encourage them to take action.

In Indonesia, women and children are often the weakest in standing up for their rights, so it is important that we empower them to do so, he said. In many parts of the country, they are considered second-class citizens due to the patriarchal domination of Indonesian society.

Lawyer Ranto Sibarani called for stronger safeguards to protect children [Aisyah Llewellyn/Al Jazeera]

He also says there is a need for stricter safeguards and urged the government and the education ministry to take steps to more closely monitor educational and religious staff.

I would call on the government to reassess how teachers and religious leaders are recruited and how they can get teaching jobs in schools without sufficient background checks and psychological assessments that would help keep students safe, said the ‘lawyer. Child sexual abuse cases are worse than terrorism because we have no idea how many victims are actually affected.

On April 16, angry parents staged a protest outside Medan’s school, calling for a full investigation and asking staff to cooperate with local authorities. They also held signs demanding that the principal, who has not yet been arrested, be sacked.

Mira says she is proud of her daughter for speaking out and her family felt compelled to report the abuse to authorities for fear that more victims would be affected in the future.

The number of casualties that have come forward is probably the tip of the iceberg, so it [the principal] must be stopped or else it will do it again, she said. He was his teacher but for two years he treated my daughter like an animal.

We hope that schools will be the safest places for parents to educate their children, Sibarani added. But this case shows how even schools that claim to promote strong religious values ​​can turn into houses of horror.

* Mira is a pseudonym to protect the identity of her daughters.