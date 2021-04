Lindsey Graham announces contest where winner goes to golf with him and Trump

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has announced a contest where the winner can play golf with him and former Republican President Donald Trump on May 2.

Graham promoted the competition while talking about Hannity on Fox Tuesday night, hosted by Sean Hannity.

People who donate through Graham’s official website will be entered into a raffle to play golf with Graham and Trump at the Trump Graham Golf Classic tournament. The tournament will take place at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“You have lunch. You have lunch with President Trump. You get a picture. You play on his golf course in Florida. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Graham told Hannity.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has announced a competition in which the winner can play golf with him and former Republican President Donald Trump. In this photo, Trump drives a golf cart during his visits to his Scottish Turnberry Golf Course on July 30, 2015 in Ayr, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty

“If you don’t win, the money will be used to take over the House and the Senate, so we can stop this slide into socialism,” Graham added, equating the Democratic political agenda with socialism.

Socialism is a political theory that believes that the economy and society should be run democratically to meet the needs of the public rather than to make profits for the few, according to the Democratic Socialists of America.

Graham laughed as he told Hannity that Trump was a top golfer. “He’s better than me,” Graham said. “He’s going to kick me.”

The Trump Graham Golf Classic tournament is a fundraiser for a few Republican Political Action Committees and the Republican National Senate Committee, the Senate campaign arm of the GOP. Each individual entry to the tournament costs participants $ 25,000.

Prior to becoming president, Graham had called Trump “nutty” unfit for the job. After becoming president, Graham began playing golf with Trump and became one of his most vocal advocates. He said the Republican Party could not achieve its national political goals without Trump’s leadership.

“I think you’re going to see, over the next couple of months, Donald Trump lead the Republican Party on politics and give us the energy we need to take back the House and the Senate,” Graham told Hannity in February. . “Democrats are doing their part. If we could get behind President Trump and follow his example, we will win in 2022. If we argue with ourselves, we will lose. And there is no reason to lose. “

In October 2017, the pair played golf during the Columbus Day vacation at Trump National Golf Club, the president’s private course in northern Virginia, according to the Washington Post. Graham also spent Christmas 2020 golfing with Trump at Trump International Golf Club, according to WCBD.

Newsweek has contacted Graham’s office for comment.

