Pak PM hints at imposing full lockdown on cities affected by coronavirus





ANI | Updated: April 28, 2021 12:33 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 28 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has indicated that the federal government may impose a full lockdown on cities affected by the coronavirus and stressed the need for a steady supply of food during the lockdown. has decided that Iran will be asked to export oxygen to Pakistan for COVID-19 patients on a humanitarian basis, Dawn reported. “The Prime Minister has ordered that food supplies be improved if we proceed with a complete lockdown,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in Meanwhile, a cabinet member told Dawn the government feared having to impose a full lockdown if the intensity of the coronavirus spread increases by 14% or more. Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Imran Khan to take action to convince Iran to lift the ban on the export of oxygen as far as supply to Pakistan is concerned, adding that the government was also considering the import of oxygen from China.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government imposed a full lockdown in the town of Mardan where the positivity rate rose to 40 percent. “The city has become a threat to neighboring towns,” he added. He mentioned that the government had decided to announce five days of Eid holidays so that people could spend vacations in their towns and villages by reducing the burden on towns because the trend The spread of the coronavirus was higher in urban areas than in rural areas.The total number of COVID-19 infection cases in Pakistan has already passed the 800,000 mark and the death toll from the coronavirus has reached 17,530. In the past 24 hours, the Pakistan has reported 201 more deaths from COVID, the highest number in a single day since the country’s pandemic started last year, ARY News reported. operation (NCOC), 5,292 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of positive cases to 810,231. The COVID-19 positivity rate has been recorded at 10.77% in vs bear from the same period. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos