China’s actions, not Australia’s words, are the problem

There is a greater likelihood of major conflict in the Indo-Pacific region now than at any time since the end of the Vietnam War.

This is why Australian governments 2020 strategic defense update ended the Australian Defense Force’s long-held planning assumption that we have 10 years of strategic alert time to prepare for military conflict.

The Chinese government under Xi Jinping is the main driver of this harsh assessment because of its creation of a People’s Liberation Army capable of projecting power and in particular because of its use of the PLA to take control of areas. disputed in the South china sea and build military bases there, his use of the PLA on the IndiaChina border, and the high rate of its aggression in the East China Sea and in the air and sea space around Taiwan.

These actions are in direct contradiction with Beijing’s assurances peaceful intention, which makes it difficult to trust the words of Chinese leaders and diplomats on security matters.

Most infamously, in 2015, Xi assured US President Barack Obama that China do not militarize the South China Sea, then returned home and accelerated the efforts of the PLA to achieve this. More recently, we have seen the Chinese government simply abandon its international commitment to keep Hong Kong’s open system of free speech and independent courts. Beijing broke its treaty with the UK, introduced a draconian national security law and followed arrests, prosecutions and lengthy jail terms for Hong Kong people who practiced political freedoms denied to mainland Chinese citizens.

Xi talked about using force against Taiwan to unify it with mainland China. He and other senior government officials are also talking about defending China’s growing fundamental interests by force. Related actions include allowing not only its military, but also its coast guard to use lethal force wherever China claims jurisdiction.

None of the above is more than a simple factual description of what the Chinese armed forces have done and what Xi as the PLA commander-in-chief has said about the use of the army.

Reporting on what Xi says and what the PLA and other Chinese armed forces are doing does not attack the drums of war; it is noticing what is happening in our region that affects our security. It is a question of empirical fact that Chinese military incursions in Taiwanese airspace in 2021 are at record levels, several times the average of the previous four years. And Chinese naval activity around Taiwan has also intensified.

This military pressure is felt in Taiwan and is the reason why various meetings of international leaders mention Taiwan in their public statements.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did it in Alaska, at the top first echelon Reunion United States China after US President Joe Bidens’ first phone call with Xi.

Taiwan was discussed at the March Virtual Quad Leaders Meeting, and was also featured in the statement by the Quad. Japan summit between Biden and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last week.

Discussing the potential for conflict without naming the source of that conflict naturally leads to anxieties and also to claims that people stir up war by talking.

The source of instability and tension in our region is the Chinese state under Xi and its use of the PLA. Saying this is open about why there are tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

Being able to tell what the source of the problem is is helpful if you then want to do things to fix the problem. A country-independent approach to the causes of regional insecurity is simply not credible and distorts public debate.

Australia contributes a powerful combination of allies and partners who can provide credible deterrence and increase the costs of military adventurism for China. But it requires a unity of effort and a clear analysis of the problems to be solved.

the governments plan for Australia’s Military Capability Development is designed around shaping the strategic environment to make military conflict less likely, and having the military might and partnerships to deter conflict.

This plan foresees giving the ADF more offensive power to increase the costs of conflict for others. And its based on a strong alliance and security partnerships, with the United States, Japan, India and Australia other security partners in the Five Eyes, the wider Indo-Pacific region and the Europe.

It is not about Australia acting alone.

No power needs to rise to the challenge of dissuading Beijing from using military force alone; it is better to do it at the multilateral level. And before anyone considers the use of military force, the costs of conflict may be increased by other activities. In the case of Taiwans, this includes his reinstatement in international forums and organizations like the World Health Organization and United Nations agencies, overthrowing Beijing. long term political isolation of the island.

But the idea that calms behind the scenes diplomacy will increase the costs of the conflict in Xis’ eyes and act as a deterrent seems to have no supporting evidence in recent history. Instead, the evidence suggests that the confidence of Chinese governments that its actions will have no consequences is bolstered by international silence on regional security and is reduced by international discussions and cooperation.

Xi was undoubtedly encouraged by the limited international response to his takeover of Hong Kong institutions and the crackdown on freedoms China has guaranteed to uphold for decades. Its military activities in the South China Sea have also proceeded without tangible opposition.

But he will have noticed that Taiwan participates in international meetings in discussions on the search for ways to support Taiwanese security and to reintegrate it into the international community. These efforts are all aimed at reducing the chances of China using force against 23 million Taiwanese.

The Chinese government’s judgments about the possibility of using force against Taiwan with impunity are affected, which is why Chinese government officials are reacting so strongly to any initiative to support Taiwan. Changing those calculations is the goal of credible deterrence.