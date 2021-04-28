PO Direct Jaya reduces the number of fleets, Joko Widodo: employees are also decreasing

GridOto.com – Not increasing, the number of passengers on public buses actually decreased before Eid Al-Fitr 2021 due to the ban on returning home.

This is what forces bus companies (POs) to carefully consider the number of fleets that will be operating.

Joko Widodo, PO Direct Jaya garage keeper, stressed that the consideration must be very careful as there is an operational cost for each fleet.

“The operating costs of each fleet are not cheap, even if they only serve urban roads,” said Joko Widodo. TribunSolo.com.

According to Joko, operational costs are actually increasing even though currently bus passengers are decreasing.

“I want to operate, but the driver’s daily income is only 20,000 to 30,000 rupees, even though the people at home depend on their salary,” Joko said.

In addition to the driver’s income, PO’s turnover also fell dramatically, reaching 70% compared to before the ban on returning to Lebaran country.

“A fleet serving the Solo-Yogyakarta PP route typically drops off Rp 300,000, Now only Rp 100,000,” he explained, Tuesday (04/27/2021).

