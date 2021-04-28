In the aftermath of HC’s rap, Ashok Gehlot asks PM Modi to acquire oxygen tankers





A day after Delhi’s High Court arrested the government of Rajasthan for allegedly preventing four oxygen tankers from leaving the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked the prime minister Narendra Modi to acquire more tankers to ensure the delivery of the oxygen allocated to the States, even as a delegation of his ministers met with Union ministers and bureaucrats to inform them of the oxygen shortage and of drugs in the state. The Chief Minister spoke on the phone with Prime Minister Modi and we learn that he has asked him to acquire oxygen tankers from across the country. He said that the way the Union government acquired oxygen factories and then allocated oxygen to states, it should also acquire and allocate tankers, because without these vehicles the oxygen will not reach the States. He said complaints from states will only cease once there are enough tankers to supply the allocated oxygen. Gehlot also asked the prime minister to allocate medicine and oxygen based on the number of Covid-19 patients in the state, as people in Rajasthan are also starting to suffer. On Monday, after airline manufacturer INOX told the Delhi High Court that four of its tankers had been taken over by the Rajasthan government, the division bench said it expected the state honors orders made by central government and the court. Later, at an evening Covid review meeting, CM Gehlot said the state only had 23 tankers to carry oxygen, and that led to bottlenecks in the reception of the supply of Jamnagar in Gujarat, as well as Odisha and Jharkhand. He had said that there were other reports of people dying due to lack of oxygen, and such a situation should not occur in Rajasthan. Health Secretary Siddharth Majahan said on Tuesday that Rajasthan airlifted oxygen from Jamnagar in Gujarat, from where the state received 35 metric tons from the Reliance Industries oxygen plant. . Incidentally, the Union government also announced the allocation of four imported cryogenic tankers, of 10 metric tons each, to Rajasthan to bring oxygen to the state. The four are among 20 tankers 12 of 10 MT and 8 of 20 MT announced Tuesday for Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi. Chief Minister Gehlot also spoke with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and reported on the Covid situation in the state. At the same time, a delegation consisting of Rajasthan’s Minister of Health Raghu Sharma and Cabinet Ministers BD Kalla and Shanti Dhariwal also arrived in Delhi on Tuesday. CM Gehlot said the delegation is not going to Delhi to complain, but to ask for the necessary resources essential to save lives. The delegation’s main agenda would be for the state not to even receive its supply of medical oxygen and drugs such as remdesivir, among others. On Tuesday, the delegation met with President Lok Sabha and MP for Kota Om Birla, as well as Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, among others. President of the State Congress and Minister of Education Govind Singh Dotasra also tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, while the state reported 16,089 new cases and 121 deaths for the day.

