Trump’s latest act of sabotage: likely ‘systemic undercoverage’ of Latinos in new census data





Democratic lawmakers and election experts have expressed concern that Monday’s release of the Census Bureau’s Congressional distribution data reflected a systematic undercoverage of Latino residents which may be linked to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to modify the census rules.

The Census Bureau announced that Texas would win two House seats after the last population count, while Florida, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon and Montana would each gain one. California, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia will each lose one seat. But those numbers were well below projected changes, especially in states with rapidly growing Latin American populations like Texas, Florida and Arizona. These three states are set to win an additional seat each, raising concerns about the undercoverage of Latin American residents, which could have significant effects on political power and the distribution of federal funds.

“There is a serious problem with the undercoverage of Hispanics in this census,” warned Sam Wang, a professor who heads the Princeton Election Consortium and the Princeton Gerrymandering Project. “States that underperformed the July 2020 population estimates included Texas, Florida, Colorado, Arizona and Nevada – all states rich in Hispanics. A real risk of misrepresentation.”

Dave Wasserman, an election data expert at the non-partisan political report Cook, agreed that lower than expected counts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and California could suggest “greater than expected systemic undercoverage in regions. with high Hispanic density ”.

It will be months before the Census Bureau releases more detailed data in August, and only after that can the congressional redistribution process begin.

“The first results are surprising enough that once new details are released we will be able to better determine to what extent the Latin American population has been counted fairly and accurately,” said Arturo Vargas, president. of the National Association of Elected and Elected Latin Americans. The Los Angeles Times.

A myriad of factors undoubtedly influenced the census count, not all of them political. “The census figures as a whole have been shaped by many negative and positive forces,” Thomas Wolf, senior counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, told Mother Jones. “We have had forest fires, COVIDs, displacement, hurricanes.”

But many were quick to blame Trump’s failed attempt to add a citizenship question to the census for a potential undercount of Latino voters after accusing the administration of trying to “sabotage” an accurate count. The Supreme Court ultimately rejected the attempt and advocacy groups have spent months raising awareness in traditionally underrated communities, but some fear damage has already been done.

“It kept people from responding to the census,” Kimball Brace, president of redistribution consulting firm Election Data Services, told the Arizona Daily Star. “And, as a result, they were all lower than they expected. … If you have all these press reports and comments and everything about how much Trump doesn’t want people responding if they’re Hispanic, you do not necessarily need to have a question on the survey. “

The reallocation data stunned political observers in Arizona, which has seen its population increase by 11% in the past decade but failed to secure a House seat. Some lawmakers have criticized Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who has invested nearly $ 2 million to increase response rates, for not doing enough to counter Trump’s impact on the tally.

Arizona State Senator Senator Martín Quezada, a Democrat from Phoenix, criticized Trump’s census efforts for costing the state an additional seat, but said Ducey also deserved to be blamed after Quezada’s bill to fund census efforts in areas heavily affected by COVID-19 was rejected by the Republican. supervised legislature.

Representative Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., Said in a statement that “Ducey refused to defend Arizona and instead followed former President Trump’s strategy to intimidate Latinos and discourage their participation.”

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., Said on Twitter that he helped lead the effort to extend the census deadline “because we * knew * that Latinos, Native Americans and Arizonans in the areas rural and hard to reach were not This undercoverage is an intentional part of Trump’s legacy. “

A spokesperson for Ducey rebuffed the allegations, telling KPNX-TV that the state’s rates were similar to other states and the response rate from tribal communities was high.

Census Bureau officials also told NPR they were confident in the accuracy of the population counts.

But the missed projections were evident in other states with a large and growing Latin American population, including California, which lost a House seat for the first time in history. Democrats largely blamed Trump.

“The Trump administration did everything to prevent an accurate count in the # 2020 census, and now Californians are paying the price,” tweeted Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif. “The culture of fear he has instilled in our communities jeopardizes billions of dollars in funding our state deserves.”

Although Texas emerged as the big winner with two more seats, State Democrats criticized Republican officials for failing to counter Trump’s efforts to “manipulate” the census.

“Knowing that we were at risk of considerable undercounting, Governor Greg Abbott and our Republican leaders did nothing,” Representative Chris Turner, Chairman of the House of Commons Democratic Caucus, said in a statement. In the last session, House and Senate Democrats introduced bills and attempted to change the budget to ensure Texas invests in counting every resident. All of these efforts have been blocked by the Republican majority, ”he added.

Monday’s release has been widely touted as a victory for Republicans, with states led by Trump seeing a net gain of three seats while states won by President Biden lost three. While the Red States will see a slight increase in the power of their constituency, it’s not entirely clear how the data will affect the redistribution.

“The reallocation in itself means little compared to the redistribution fights to come. The biggest change in seats in the House will likely come from the way districts are drawn, not the number of districts each state gets,” he said. Wasserman, of the Cook Policy Report, told Axios. “Overall, I think this split shift gives Republicans a little boost, but the biggest boost will likely come from how Republicans get those seats in Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia. “

California is set to lose a Democratic seat while West Virginia will lose a Republican seat, presumably canceling itself. Illinois and Ohio already have strongly partisan cards, so the Democratic majority in Illinois and the Republican majority in Ohio are each expected to lose a seat, also canceling each other out, according to Wang, a professor at the Princeton University. Pennsylvania is set to lose a Democratic seat, but since Democrats control the map-drawing process in New York City, they are likely to reverse that by eliminating a seat that favors Republicans, Wang predicted. New “fair map” laws and independent redistribution commissions in Ohio and Pennsylvania could reduce the impact of supporters.

Michigan’s new independent redistribution commission is expected to topple the state’s strong-supporter Republican gerrymander, but it’s unclear how that state’s map will degrade. Colorado also has an independent commission that will likely add a Democratic seat, Wang said, but Oregon’s bipartisan process is expected to overturn it with an additional Republican seat. Montana’s new seat (doubling the State House delegation from one to two) will almost certainly favor Republicans, and the Republican-led North Carolina legislature is also likely to add a favorable seat, though state district maps have faced many legal challenges in recent years.

That means little change in the make-up of Congress in those states, leaving Republican-led Texas and Florida as the main question marks.

The all-Republican state government of Texas will almost certainly try to attract two new favorable seats, but Wang warned that could prove difficult. The Lone Star State map is already tilted sharply towards the GOP, as rapid demographic changes increasingly threaten to topple Republicans in previously favorable districts.

The Florida Republican government is expected to try to add a favorable seat, but that effort could be challenged under Florida’s new “fair neighborhoods” requirement approved by voters. Since the state’s Supreme Court is entirely Republican, however, lawyers are skeptical that the law will actually be enforced.

“Republicans seem likely to gain a clear advantage from the redistribution. But that’s mainly because of the one-party redistribution in states like Florida and North Carolina,” Wang wrote on Twitter.

The Cook political report predicts that Republicans will win an additional three to four seats in the House in the next round of redistribution.

“The most predictable effect of the redistribution is that red state delegations are likely to make states redder and blue states bluer,” Wasserman wrote on Twitter, “meaning the nation’s political conditions are going probably continue to deteriorate. “

