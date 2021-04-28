Donald Trump issues bizarre official statement on the Oscars awakened | World | New





Writing from his former president’s office, set up after he left the White House in January, Mr. Trump mocked the Oscar for his low grades. Yesterday’s awards ceremony was hailed for its diversity, but suffered its lowest scores on record.

In an official statement, Mr. Trump said the Oscars “will only get worse.”

He said: “What used to be called the Oscars, and now called the ‘Oscars’ – a much less important and elegant name – had the lowest TV ratings in recorded history, even much lower. than last year, which set another record. low.

“If they follow the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse – if it is possible.

“Go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name to ACADEMY AWARDS, don’t be so politically correct and boring, and do it right.

“ALSO, BRING AN EXCELLENT HOST.”

READ MORE: Melania’s first birthday after White House sees ‘call for donations’

Mr. Trump then claimed that those behind the Oscars “spend all their time thinking about how to promote the Democratic Party, which is destroying our country.”

It followed the 93rd annual awards ceremony, which reportedly recorded its lowest ratings, with just 9.85 million viewers.

The figure marks a massive 58.3% drop from last year’s ceremony, which had around 23.6 million viewers.

Republicans and U.S. conservatives have claimed the low ratings were due to political statements and speeches, while others suggest the low numbers are due to at least people watching movies due to the coronavirus pandemic .

While president, Mr. Trump criticized the awards ceremony every year and mocked the South Korean film Parasite winning best picture last year.

Speaking at a MAGA rally, he asked, “What was that?

“We have enough trade problems with South Korea. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year.

“It was good? I do not know.”

In 2019, Mr Trump claimed the awards were having a hard time because audiences were fed up with people ‘making a fool of themselves’ on stage by disrespecting the people who won the 2016 election.

In 2018, he tweeted: “The lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY”.

DON’T MISS …

It comes as an NBC News poll showed Mr. Trump is losing the support of Republican voters.

For the first time since July 2019, those who supported the Republican Party outnumbered those who supported Mr. Trump, according to the survey.

He argues that 44 percent of Republicans say they support the former president more than they support the Republican Party, compared to 50 percent.

The survey was conducted by Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies between April 17 and 20, and interviewed 1,000 adults.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos