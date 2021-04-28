PSAIIF Consumer Online Foundation appeals to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for easy accessibility of Covid vaccines





Calls Suggest a door-to-door vaccination strategy for people living in hard-to-reach areas

Recommends subsidized vaccination for students eligible for the vaccine

Requires easy access and affordable price of vaccines

Highlights use of digitization to solve vaccine supply and crowd management issues at vaccination centers

Insists on uniform administration of vaccine for young people locked up outside their hometowns

Offers vaccination kits with a manual, general prescription and hotline numbers The Patient Safety & Access Initiative of India Foundation (PSAIIF) and the Consumer Online Foundation are both non-profit organizations under the mentorship of Professor Bejon Misra, an international expert in consumer policy. His team congratulated the Office of Prime Ministers and the Department of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for launching the world’s largest vaccination campaign to vaccinate the young Indian population against Covid-19 from May 1, 2021. The faculty team, in a letter to PMO and MoHFW, suggested ways to make the Covid vaccination exercise for everyone (above 18 years old) a success. Emphasizing the need to ensure equitable, uniform and maximum access to COVID-19 vaccines for people living in hard-to-reach areas and to achieve full vaccination; The faculty team suggested a door-to-door vaccination strategy. This is in addition to giving people the option to request an appointment online with specific time slots to get vaccinated and avoid overcrowding. Noting that India has the largest and fastest growing dependent population without significant income, the faculty team recommended subsidized vaccination for all students and other dependents with no income of their own, which make vaccines affordable and accessible to them, thus ensuring vaccine efficacy and continuity. execution of the vaccination campaign. Going further, the faculty team advised providing access to vaccines to people, especially students, migrant population, etc., regardless of region or location. This is important because India’s large population, including migrant workers, tourists and students, is stranded in various states due to the Covid wave. Congratulating the PMO and MoHFW on the launch of the third phase of the mega vaccination campaign, Prof. Bejon Misra, founding director of PSAIIF, founding administrator of the Consumer Online Foundation and a renowned consumer activist said that coronavirus infections have grown in the country at an alarming rate. In this scenario, expanding the vaccination campaign to all adults over the age of 18 is a welcome initiative as vaccines have a critical role to play in breaking the chain of transmission of Covid, especially in the long term. The government must now focus on solving the problems related to vaccine supply, pricing, efficacy, outreach and crowd management to make this program a great success., Added Professor Misra. There is a lot of misunderstanding and confusion about the effectiveness of vaccines, especially among young adults in India. This needs to be resolved quickly to eliminate reluctance and ensure maximum coverage of the immunization program. For this, the team of Prof. Misras suggested creating and making available an immunization kit attached to a manual of dos and don’ts before and after vaccine administration, a general prescription for potential side effects, and emergency operational assistance numbers, to eradicate panic and misinformation. About the PSAIIF Founded in September 2010, the Partnership for Safe Medicines India is a coalition of consumer, patient, physician, pharmacist, university, industry and other professional organizations committed to drug safety. prescription and consumer protection from unapproved, fake, counterfeit, substandard, falsified, misused or dangerous drugs. About the Consumer Online Foundation COF is an independent and registered NGO founded by Professor Bejon Misra, international consumer policy expert with over 35 years of experience in consumer education and advocacy, former member of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), founder and signatory of the Consumers Coordinating Council (CCC) and is the one who conceptualized the Indian government’s JAGO GRAHAK JAGO multimedia campaign. He is also a member of the first Central Consumer Protection Council (CCPC) formed. The NGO regularly receives and deals with consumer complaints with the help of its complaints team led by Adv. Srishty Jaura, a dispute resolution professional.







