Maryam Nawaz wants judicial commission to investigate ex-DG FIA allegations about PM Imran Khan





PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz addresses the media outside the High Court in Islamabad. Maryam lashes out at PM Imran Khan over remarks by former FIA DG PML-N leader says PM Imran Khan is using PM’s office to pressure and threaten heads of institutions .PML-N will not let go of this case, she said.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz reacted to ex-FIA DG Bashir Memon’s remarks the other day on Wednesday, demanding that the judiciary set up a commission to investigate the matter.

Memon had said on Geo News’ Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath show that Prime Minister Imran Khan had pressured him to hand over Judge Qazi Faez Isa and opposition leaders in various cases.

“Never before in the history of Pakistan has a sitting prime minister, whether bogus or imposed, been involved in such serious crimes,” she said, referring to allegations by the former DG FIA Bashir Memon.

“I’m sure people now know what the Sicilian Mafias are,” she said, referring to a mockery often used by the government for the leadership of the PML-N.

She cited Memon’s remarks in which he alleged that the prime minister asked her to press charges against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. “You told them to stop first [Opposition leaders] and check later what charges can be brought against them, ”she said, referring to the prime minister.

Maryam accused the PM of being involved in “political engineering”, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was using the PM’s office to threaten and pressure heads of institutions to file bogus cases against the opposition.

“The result [from the alleged witch hunt] is that Pakistan has been shamed in front of the whole world, “she said.” You have become an epic failure on all fronts, ”added the PML-N leader.

She said the situation in Pakistan was so grim that countries were banning flights to and from the country. She said the country was suffering to the point that most of its towns had turned into dumping grounds, but the prime minister was least concerned about these issues.

“How is your performance, what do you do the first thing in the morning when you wake up? You tell people [heads of institutions] to bring false lawsuits against such and such a person or to throw people in jail, ”she said.

Maryam praised Judge Qazi Faez Isa, saying he was a man who upheld the principles of truth and justice. She said it was a shame the government wanted to file bogus cases against a sitting Supreme Court judge.

“The PML-N won’t let go [episode] easily, “she said.” This is a huge and very serious case. A plot [that took place] the past five years is behind this case, ”she said.

She said a conspiracy was hatching on the PML-N, adding that it started from the 2014 DNA organized by the PTI and has been going on ever since.

In response to a question, Maryam said she would continue to “fight the battles of Judge Qazi Faez Isa and Judge Shaukat Siddiqui” and that she had been doing so since the time the media was not even allowed to broadcast. content on the case.

Maryam said the government was seeking Judge Isa because of the verdict he delivered in the Faizabad dharna case. She also praised Judge Shaukat Siddiqui, wondering why the government was afraid of judges who were ready to confirm the truth.

“If these judges had not stood up, if they had not fought and shown courage [against the government], so no one would have remembered them today, ”she said.

The leader of the PML-N said the government was denounced while in power. She warned the prime minister, urging him to think about what will happen to him when he leaves office.

Farogh Naseem and Shahzad Akbar reject serious allegations by ex-DG FIA

Federal Minister of Law and Justice Farogh Naseem and the Prime Minister’s Accountability Advisor Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday denied serious allegations made by ex-FIA DG Bashir Memon.

Memon, speaking on the Geo News program Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath once again said that the Prime Minister himself asked him to bring a complaint against the Supreme Court judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and other opposition leaders, during his tenure as Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) managing director.

Memon said that Naseem and Akbar also wanted him to prosecute Judge Isa for money laundering, but he refused to do so because, according to the ex-GM FIA, the agency had no reason to , especially in the matter of a Supreme. Judge of the Court.

Justice Minister Naseem and Prime Minister’s Advisor Imran Khan Akbar both refuted former FIA chief’s claims

In response to a question, Memon said he met the prime minister one day when the prime minister told him he was a “very good officer” and told him to pursue cases against corrupt people. The former FIA GM said he did not know later that he would be invited to file a complaint against Judge Isa.

The ex-DG FIA said he was not sure what the prime minister was referring to. It was then that he was taken to the office of the Prime Minister’s Accountability Advisor Akbar.

Memon said it was in Akbar’s office that he learned that the case Prime Minister Imran referred to was to be brought against Judge Qazi Faez Isa. The ex-DG FIA said he categorically told Akbar that it was not possible for him to do this.

The former FIA chief said he was then taken to the office of the Minister of Justice where Naseem was also convinced that a complaint against Judge Isa could be filed. He said there, Dr Ashfaque of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was also present.

Memon claimed that Dr Ashfaque was in possession of certain data which Naseem said could be used to file a complaint against Judge Isa. However, Memon said he told them categorically that it was not possible for him to reserve the Supreme Court judge.

Among other allegations, Memon said the prime minister asked him to file terrorism cases against Maryam Nawaz and Khawaja Asif.

He said the prime minister had repeatedly told him “not to spare the leaders of the opposition”, including Rana Sanaullah, Khurshid Shah and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

