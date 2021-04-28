Has Trump released an official statement complaining about the Oscars?





On April 27, 2021, former US President Donald Trump released a statement to the media complaining about the 93rd Academy Awards, which took place two days earlier at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles and at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

The statement was emailed to members of the news media. In it, Trump complained that the awards ceremony was politically correct and boring:

What used to be called the Oscars, and now called the Oscars, a much less prominent and elegant name had the lowest TV ratings in recorded history, even much lower than last year, which set another record. If they stick with the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse if at all possible. Go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name to ACADEMY AWARDS, don’t be so politically correct and boring, and do it right. ALSO BRING A GREAT HOST. These TV people spend all their time thinking about how to promote the Democratic Party, which is destroying our country, and how to overturn the Tories and Republicans. This formula certainly did not work very well for the Academy!

The use of the term Oscars as a nickname for the award dates back to the 1930s, but it’s still officially referred to as the Oscars.

The 93rd Academy Awards were different from others before it as it was scaled down in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Trump’s complaints weren’t the only bad review, however, and the shows it aired received the lowest ratings in its history.

Here’s how USA Today described it:

While it was certainly difficult to safely stage the show, the Grammys of the past few months have proven that it is possible to create something entertaining and engaging in the midst of the pandemic. Unfortunately, the producers of the Oscars apparently missed this show. The Oscars was a train wreck at the station, an excruciatingly long and boring TV show that lacked the verve of so many films we love. Produced by Steven Soderbergh, director of Oceans Eleven, the show was a lackluster talkfest that felt more like awards for a regional insurance group than Hollywood’s biggest night out.

The COVID-19 pandemic started in Trump last year as president. About 400,000 people in the United States had died from the virus by the time he left office.

