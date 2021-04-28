The latest: clash on the border with Myanmar, Israel accused of “apartheid”, Bad Beavers

Welcome Tuesday, when clashes erupt on the Myanmar-Thailand border, Israel is accused of “apartheid” and mischievous beavers are causing internet chaos in Canada. We are also going to Hong Kong where the wave of emigration caused by China’s crackdown on freedoms is having a troubling side effect on dogs and cats.

• Clashes on the Thai border with Myanmar: Karen insurgents of ethnic minorities attacked the Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border in one of the most intense fighting since the February 1 military coup. Meanwhile, young protesters train to fight the junta.

• First aid arrives in India: Vital medical supplies arrived in India with the death toll approaching 200,000. UK has ventilators and oxygen supplied equipment while France sends oxygen generators and China tries to get medical supplies to its neighbor, despite border disputes.

• Eyes on AstraZeneca: The United States will share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries in the coming months, while the European Union is launching legal action against the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company for breach of contract for the delivery of its vaccine.

• HRW condemns Israel for apartheid: New Human Rights Watch report accuses Israel of committing apartheid crimes and racial persecution against Palestinians. Israel’s foreign ministry rejected the report, accusing the NGO of being biased against the country.

• Demonstrations in Chad: Violent protests erupted in the Chadian capital of N’Djamena as protesters demand a return to civil rule after a military council took power following the death of former President Idriss Deby last week.

• Fleet for a “Global Britain”: British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced on Monday that Britain would send a naval force across the Pacific in an effort to “shape the international system of the twenty-first century” and to “protect [its] affecting.”

• Beavers sabotage the Internet: Beavers are accused of causing a 12 hour internet outage in a city in the Canadian province of British Columbia. Parts of the underground wiring were found in the beaver house.

Portuguese daily Jornal I reports of coronavirus cases among young people between the ages of 10 and 19, which increased by 60% last week in Portugal, as citizens over 60 are vaccinated.

Insulation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced one nationwide “insulation” (Turkish for “lockdown”) from Thursday until May 17, with the aim of stopping the COVID outbreak. Schools will be closed and brought online, national travel will be monitored and a strict capacity limit will be imposed on public transport users. The country has the fourth highest number of cases in the world, with 37,312 new COVID-19 infections and 353 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Abandoned animal crisis amid wave of emigration from Hong Kong

As more and more people pack their bags and leave the former British colony, the question arises: what to do with the family dog? While some pay thousands of Hong Kong dollars to specialized agencies to handle pet immigration procedures, many people leave their animals behind, writes Lin Kexin in Hong Kong-based digital media. The beginning.

Over the past six months, the Lifetime Animal Welfare Charity (LAP) in Hong Kong has received numerous inquiries from people looking for a place to leave their pets. And by at least one count, the number of animals abandoned in 2020 has increased by 15% compared to previous years. Since last year, the number of abandoned reptiles and amphibians has also increased from less than 10 cases per year to more than 10 per month, reports the Hong Kong Society of Herpetology Foundation (HKHerp).

The wave of emigration occupies Chen Juntao. He runs a pet migration business and says that in the past year alone he’s helped send over 500 cats and dogs, about half the number he’s treated in the four previous years combined. For a dog or cat bound for the UK, Mr. Chen’s services provide for the quarantine, theft and customs clearance of the animal, and the cost can range from HK $ 30,000 to HK $ 100,000 ($ 3,800 to $ 12,800 ), depending on the size of the animal.

But some cannot afford such expenses. Aunt Qi owns nine pet huts, called the “Cozy Nest,” which house abandoned dogs and also provide temporary respite care for dogs and cats. Since the end of last year, more and more people have called Aunt Qi to ask if she would take care of pets they no longer want to keep. Meanwhile, the number of pet owners who gave him temporary custody of their dogs, but disappeared after a few months, has also skyrocketed.

➡️ Learn more at Worldcrunch.com

43%

Black women are at higher risk of miscarriage with rates over 40% compared to white women, a study of The Lancet about 4.6 million pregnancies in seven countries suggests. Part of the reason for the higher rate is that black women have a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes and heart disease, two conditions that increase the risk of miscarriage.

I felt hurt and left alone: ​​as a woman and as a European.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shared her feelings during a speech yesterday in the European Parliament, about the “sofagate” incident which took place in Ankara, Turkey on April 6th. Ursula von der Leyen had been left without a chair during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as EU Council President Charles Michel had taken the only available seat next to Erdogan. “Would this have happened if I had worn a suit and tie?” She asked, suggesting that sexism was at the root of the incident.

✍️ Newsletter by Anne-Sophie Goninet & Emma Flacard

Learn more about World Affairs here