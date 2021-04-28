Judicial candidates, possibly a potential judge, face Senate Richard Blumenthal Donald Trump Paul Ryan Republican Capitol Hill





Ketanji Brown Jackson heads to Capitol Hill for some sort of audition. Lawmakers will grill her over her appointment to the federal court of appeal. But if the hearing goes well, the 50-year-old could one day be called up for an even bigger role: the Supreme Court judge.

Jackson is one of five presidential candidates who will appear before a Senate panel on Wednesday, the opening act of President Joe Biden’s efforts to put his mark on the bench after four years in which President Donald Trump has selected white men as judges at the highest rate in decades. None of the five people the committee will consider Wednesday for a judge’s post is a white man.

Because Biden has vowed to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court if there is a vacancy, and Jackson was a court candidate under President Barack Obama’s administration, she is widely seen as a potential high court choice all over the world. line. She is now a judge in the District of Columbia, and Biden wants her promoted to a seat on the city’s federal appeals court that was vacated by Merrick Garland when he became United States Attorney General. .

Democrats, who have tightly controlled the Senate for the first time in eight years, are eager to turn the page on the Trump era. Judiciary Committee member Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. Said Democrats will prioritize diversity not only in race and ethnicity, but also in careers. “

Blumenthal said Biden got off to a good start on this front. They are all highly skilled and, as important as their academic and professional degrees are, they look like America, he said.

advised

Jackson, for her part, appeared before the committee in 2012 for her current work. Republican Representative Paul Ryan, who later became Speaker of the House, is linked to him by marriage. Now our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanjis’ intellect, for his character, for his integrity, is unequivocal, Ryan said at the time.

As to whether there might be a Supreme Court opening in the near future, Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, the court’s oldest member, has been silent about any plans for retirement. The last he had to say on the subject, in an interview published in December, was: I mean, I’m finally going to retire, of course. And it’s hard to know exactly when.

Still, liberal groups have urged the highest liberal justice in the court to step down while Democrats are calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to break the tie in a 50-50 split Senate. And it is fast becoming the time of year when judges often announce their retirement.

If Breyer were to retire this year or next and Biden picked Jackson to replace him, that would be a potential quick promotion, but also not out of step with the rest of the court. President George HW Bush appointed Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court in 1991, just a year after putting him on the DC circuit. Last fall, President Donald Trump appointed Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It was barely three years after bringing the Notre Dame law professor before a court of appeal.

Jackson, of course, wouldn’t be the only potential choice if Breyer announced his retirement. Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, a 41-year-old lawyer from Washington, is also being considered for a place in the appeals court on Wednesday. Other potential trailblazers include Leondra Kruger, a judge on the California Supreme Court, and U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs, a favorite of Rep. James Clyburn. The South Carolina Democrat crucially endorsed Biden just ahead of the state presidential primary last year.

Lawmakers will also question three Biden candidates for federal trial judge positions on Wednesday. This is Julien Xavier Neals, who is black; US Justice of the Peace Zahid N. Quraishi, who is Muslim and of Pakistani descent; and Regina M. Rodriguez, who is Hispanic.

Judicial appointments under Trump were a top priority after Republicans slowed down the confirmation process in Obama’s last two years in office. Trump ended up making three Supreme Court appointments to accompany 54 appeals court picks and 174 trial judges, aided by the determination of then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnells to, as he said, don’t leave any vacancies.

Democrats have opposed many Trump candidates, complaining that they were unqualified and chosen based on their conservative credentials.

It is a welcome change to see candidates who have been selected for their qualifications and abilities, ”said new Democratic Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois.

Republicans have a different take on the new landscape.

I expect we will see a lot of terrible judges, ”said Senator Ted Cruz of R-Texas.

The hearing also comes amid Liberal discussions over the Supreme Court overhaul. Biden earlier this month established a commission to examine the politically inflammatory issues of expanding the court and instituting term limits for judges, among other matters.

