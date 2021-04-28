Pakistan’s private health facilities run out of COVID-19 vaccine





ANI | Updated: April 28, 2021 2:43 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 28 (ANI): In the midst of the devastating third wave of COVID-19 in Pakistan, stocks of vaccines in private health facilities are depleted and school leaders say they are struggling to get more doses from manufacturers in the face of strong global demand. Two private pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan have imported 50,000 doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and 10,000 doses of the Chinese single-dose vaccine Convidecia. These have been fully utilized in private hospitals and other medical facilities in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to immunize 35,000 people, Arab News reported. “Our first shipment of 50,000 doses has been fully utilized, but we are now facing supply issues for further imports from the manufacturer into Russia,” said Muhammad Kamran Mirza, non-executive director of AGP Pharma, adding that the company did “not” know when it would receive more doses. “Our imported vaccine was administered in hospitals where vaccine trials were conducted earlier this year … The COVID-19 vaccine is in high demand on the global market and we are trying to help the government as much as we can (to help fight the virus), “Sultan Khan, a marketing manager with AJM Pharma, told Arab News. As the third wave of the pandemic is sweeping the country, demand for vaccines has increased. The Sputnik V and Convidecia vaccines have been authorized for emergency use in the country for Rs 8,449 (two doses) and Rs 4,225 (single dose).

The demand has forced people to resort to panicked buying of oxygen cylinders across the country.Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has indicated that the federal government could impose a full lockdown on cities affected by the coronavirus and stressed the need for a steady supply of food. Total cases of COVID-19 infection in Pakistan have already passed the 800,000 mark and the death toll from the coronavirus has reached 17,530. In the past 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 201 more deaths from COVID, the number the highest in a single day since the pandemic broke out in the country last year, ARY News reported. According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 5,292 people have tested positive COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, pushing the number of positive cases to 810,231. The COVID-19 positivity rate was recorded at 10.77% during the same period. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos