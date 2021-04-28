Trump Screams 2021 Oscars Thoughts Into A Void, Says Oscar Misses, Great Host





If you can believe it, former US President Donald Trump, whose rapidly escalating legal issues, didn’t like the 2021 Oscars. He made it extremely clear when he shared his unwanted thoughts on the 93rd Oscar ceremony in the saddest possible way: in an official statement from his office, two days after the fact. Instead of tweeting the event live with the rest of us, Trump had to wait until Tuesday to share his thoughts via a press release because he was suspended indefinitely from Twitter for, among other things, to have used it to incite the insurgency of January 6 in the American capital.

In the press release, Trump offers his advice on securing the Oscars, which, like other awards shows during the pandemic, received their lowest ratings of all time on Sunday. For someone who has amassed his wealth by throwing his last name on other people’s buildings, it’s ultimately no surprise that Trump is most obsessed with Oscar branding. Go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, “reads Trump’s statement,” don’t be so politically correct and boring, and do it right. “Jon Stewart was the ceremony that saw Crash beat Brokeback Mountain for Best Picture, a victory that has aged almost as badly as the former host Apprentice in the past 15 years.

Trump’s second unsolicited tip: Bring back the host format. ALSO COME BACK A GREAT HOST, the ex-president wrote in all caps, screaming into the void. While he would undoubtedly appreciate the opportunity, Trump is unlikely to book the Oscar host concert he wants to reinstate because he has been banned for life from SAG-AFTRA. Suck for him, because he could probably use the money to help him with one of his 29 impending trials.

