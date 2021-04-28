Why viewing Russia and China as the new axis of evil is a no-start

Text size:

PPeople are looking for connections, even when they don’t exist. Literature abounds with this very human trait, whether in the novels of Ian Flemings James Bond or in the opus of Arthur Conan Doyles Sherlock Holmes. In the latter, it is the despicable organization of the Special Executive for Counterintelligence, Terrorism, Revenge and Extortion (SPECTER) that connects the myriad of criminal activities of the world into a single multinational multinational corporation. crime. In the first, he is embodied in the lonely human figure of Professor Moriarty, a Jeff Bezos-style genius who, like a spider, painstakingly links the various threads of crime, fusing them into his own personal web.

These stories are fascinating because they make the varied nature of the world uniform, the complicated simple, and all the while ascribing powers to a primordial enemy, who brings all the challenges of the world together under one malevolent umbrella. This is an attractive and enduring analytical notion, but it is generally entirely wrong. Because, like it or not, the world is complicated. Today’s political risk analysts, following this literary impulse describing a mere villain or an enemy that explains the more nuanced realities of the planets, completely miss the point of the fascinating, so complicated world we live in.

The current state of the Sino-American Cold War in the Indo-Pacific favors the United States, if only because of the catastrophic mistakes Xi Jinping made in scaring the horses, alerting other great powers to to the malignant and expansionist tendencies of China. . As such, India, the Anglo-Saxon countries (with the growing exception of cowardly New Zealand), Japan and the United States, through the Quad collectively, as well as bilaterally, are increasingly more of the same strategic mind when it comes to China’s dangerous gambits. China’s obvious, and even unique, countermove to the alliance structure of the great world powers is to tie itself much more closely to its near-ally Russia, in order to partially balance the overwhelming advantage. alliance that Americans currently have.

But just because something makes sense, doesn’t mean it happened. Far too many political risk analysts have taken into account a firm, coherent and close Sino-Russian axis, as if it were a reality, when it is not. Last week is a great example of grouping together things that have nothing to do with each other. There was onea series of reportsabout China’s growing threats against Taiwan, just as Russia has threatened Ukraine,place 80,000 soldierson their common border. Since the two are near-allies, it’s been lazily assumed in true Conan Doyle / Ian Fleming style that a single malicious plan is unfolding before our eyes, just the latest SPECTER-like effort to take over the world.

While this makes it a gripping final James Bond novel, there is absolutely no evidence to support the chilling fiction that Sino-Russian ties are so close that they strategically evolve together on the gravest issues. that they treat as a country: that of war and peace. It is currently impossible to think that the two are mortgaging their strategic future and, indeed, their survival to each other. This transformation of Russia and China into a single evil force, a new axis of evil, is for both practical and ideological reasons a failure.

In practice, the two geostrategically engage the United States and its allies in very different ways, which does not put nearly the pressure on Washington that Moriarty’s thesis implies. A war with China on Taiwan, or in the Indo-Pacific at large, would be above all a maritime affair (involving the Navy and the Marine Corps); a war in Ukraine would be above all a land affair (involving the army). As such, even if such a vile bond existed, he would not unduly solicit the dominant military of the Americas by forcing it to choose between the two conflicts. A unified Sino-Russian strategic alliance simply does not press the United States as much as it lazily assumes.

Ideologically, there remains the Batman problem. More than is true of most ruling elites, Vladimir Putin Russia and Xis China rise up and fall on the perception of being successful nationalists. Heaven’s mandate, the political legitimacy that keeps both in power, is predicted to them. Make Russia and China great again. The problem with a true Sino-Russian alliance, lasting, coherent and united, is that it calls on one of these arch-nationalists to settle in a subordinate role; be Robin for the other Batmans. Given the current configuration of power, it is evident that Russia would be the junior partner of any lasting alliance. Just as Mao Zedong abrogated the original Sino-Russian alliance, as after the death of Joseph Stalin, he was no longer content to serve in a role subordinate to Nikita Khrushchev, so Putin could not hope to save face. of his people if he did. being Robin to Xis Batman. This ideational reality powerfully mitigates the establishment of a more cohesive SPECTER-like alliance.

Finally, by tying events and countries together into a single unholy alliance structure, today’s political risk analysts are in fact making such a rapprochement much more likely. Assuming the two are already acting perfectly in concert, analysts miss both the limitations such a concord would actually bring, as well as the many opportunities to keep it at bay, noting the tensions and differences between the two countries. The big news right now in the Indo-Pacific is that an alliance structure is organically forming to counteract Chinese aggression. One of the worst things risk analysts can do is simplify a complicated world, attribute to our common enemies a consistency that just doesn’t exist. Leave Professor Moriarty and SPECTER to the fiction to which they belong. The real world is more varied, more complicated, and more strategically advantageous than that.

The article first appeared on the Observer Research Foundation website.

John C. Hulsman @ JohnHulsman1 is President and Managing Partner of John C. Hulsman Enterprises, a political risk consultancy. He is also a life member of the US Council on Foreign Relations. Senior columnist for City AM, John writes forThe hill, andArab News. Opinions are personal.

