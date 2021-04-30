Social distancing not necessary at big events, Boris Johnson will say





B oris Johnson will be informed that social distancing measures for large-scale events can be scrapped from June 21, after initial results from a pilot project revealed no spikes in Covid cases among attendees. The Prime Minister will be informed next week that crowds can safely return to larger events without taking a distance, the Telegraph reports. An interim report will inform Mr Johnson that mass events can safely occur provided measures, such as staggered entrances and good ventilation, are in place. Government scientists observed the impact of crowds returning to events after observing fans in the FA Cup semi-final, Carabao Cup final and the World Snooker Championship. READ MORE A source close to the report told the newspaper that ministers will be informed that the pilot projects have shown “that there are effective ways to manage risks which could remove the need for social distancing at events.” Measures to be mentioned in the report include phased entry, clear communication with participants and sufficient ventilation in indoor rooms. Emphasis has also been placed on testing, and for each trial, participants are required to take both a PCR test and a lateral flow test before and after the event. It is believed the report will say that testing would be an integral part of reopening major events. Further pilot events are expected to take place next month. It comes as the UK’s first nightclub event in over a year is due to be held in Liverpool on Friday and Saturday as part of the mass rally pilot project. The Circus nightclub will welcome 6,000 people over two days for its The First Dance event. Clubbers will not be required to social distances or wear face masks, but will be required to pass a lateral flow test before entering the venue. The event is part of the Events Research Program (ERP), which will provide data on how events between hundreds and tens of thousands of people could safely reopen later this year.

