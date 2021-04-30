Brazil’s death toll exceeds 400,000 | we





SAO PAULO – Brazil on Thursday became the second country to officially record 400,000 deaths from COVID-19, losing 100,000 more lives in just one month, as some health experts warn there could be horrible days ahead when the southern hemisphere enters winter. April was the deadliest month in the pandemic in Brazil, with thousands of people losing their lives every day in crowded hospitals. The country’s health ministry recorded more than 4,000 two-day deaths earlier this month, and its seven-day average topped 3,100. That figure has fallen in the past two weeks, to less than 2,400 deaths per day, although on Thursday the health ministry announced 3,001 more deaths, bringing Brazil’s total to 401,186. Less than 6% of Brazilians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Our World in Data, an online research site. President Jair Bolsonaro has reiterated that he will be the last to be vaccinated and has attacked mayors and governors who apply restrictions to control the spread of the virus. “I pray to God that there is not a third wave” of the coronavirus, Bolsonaro said in a live broadcast on his social media channels. “But if the lockdown policies continue, this country will be dragged into extreme poverty.” Turkey begins 3-week lockdown Residents of Turkey stocked up on groceries, filled markets and left towns for their hometown or the south coast on Thursday before the country entered its strictest pandemic lockdown. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has imposed a “full lockdown” that took effect at midnight EDT and will last until May 17 amid the spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths. This is the first national lockout lasting almost three weeks. The Turkish government had previously opted for partial lockdowns or weekend curfews in an attempt to reduce the economic impact. Under the new restrictions, residents are required to stay home except for groceries and other essentials, while long-distance travel is only allowed with permission. Restaurants are allowed to deliver food. White farmers continue plea for COVID relief A group of Midwestern farmers on Thursday sued the federal government alleging they couldn’t participate in a COVID-19 loan forgiveness program because they were white. The group of plaintiffs includes farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota and Ohio. According to the lawsuit, the Biden administration’s COVID-19 stimulus package provides $ 4 billion to cancel loans to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers who are Black, Native American, Hispanic, Alaskan, Asian American, or South Islander. Peaceful. White farmers are not eligible, which amounts to a violation of the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs, the lawsuit argues. The US Department of Agriculture said it is reviewing the lawsuit with the US Department of Justice. Minority farmers have argued for decades that they have been unfairly denied agricultural loans and other government assistance. The USDA in 1999 and 2010 settled lawsuits against black farmers accusing the agency of discriminating against them.

