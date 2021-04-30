US to revive free zones in Pakistan and Afghanistan – Journal





WASHINGTON: A bipartisan bill will soon be introduced in the US Senate to create duty-free export zones along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, a senior US lawmaker has said.

The bill will allow these commercial pockets, known as Reconstruction Opportunity Zones or ROZs, to export certain goods duty-free to the United States, said Senator Van Hollen, a key Democrat on the Senate committee. foreign relations.

Van Hollen told a plenary hearing of the Committee on US Policy in Afghanistan on Tuesday that elements in the Biden administration already support the proposal.

The Karachi-born US lawmaker also urged President Joe Biden to resume the US-Pakistan dialogue by calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan because the United States needs the support of the Pakistanis to end the conflict in Afghanistan. He told key witness Zalmay Khalilzad that he too recognized the importance of Pakistanis in resolving this dispute in previous statements.

Ambassador Khalilzad, a person appointed by Trump retained by the Biden administration as the special representative of the United States, also recognized the special role of Pakistanis in facilitating peace talks and supported Senator Van’s appeal. Hollens to re-engage Pakistan.

In 2009, the US House of Representatives passed a bill to create ROZs in Afghanistan and parts of Pakistan. Mr Biden also backed this legislation, which was never implemented.

We will soon be reintroducing it as a bipartisan bill, Senator Van Hollen told the committee, adding that he believed that increased trade in this region would contribute to peace.

It would be a condition-based tool that the President of the United States will have the power to calibrate, depending on the conditions on the ground, he added.

Is this the kind of tool that you think could be useful in shaping some of the decisions about the future of Afghanistan? he asked Ambassador Khalilzad.

We support the idea of ​​increased trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan, between Afghanistan and Pakistan and Central Asia, and we support increased trade between us and Afghanistan and Pakistan, replied the ‘sent. It seems to me that this is a very interesting concept to explore and work on.

I know other parts of the administration see it as a positive tool that we can deploy to try to shape the future of this region, the senator said, adding that the bill would soon be referred to the Senate Finance Committee. .

The senator then engaged Ambassador Khalilzad in a discussion on the role of Pakistanis in the Afghan conflict, stressing that the country which has the most direct potential influence here is Pakistan.

He reminded Mr. Khalilzad that he too had recognized the importance of Pakistan, calling it a country that has a vested interest in stability in Afghanistan and reasons not to like chaos and a full-fledged war in this country.

Of course, Pakistan waged its own war against the Pakistani Taliban, didn’t it? asked the senator. Yes, replied Mr. Khalilzad.

You pointed out that Pakistan helped facilitate your negotiations with the Taliban in Doha, didn’t you? Senator Van Hollen asked again. That’s right, the envoy said.

How would you qualify the support of the Pakistans now? asked the senator.

They supported our efforts to pressure the Taliban to reduce violence, to start negotiations with the Afghan government, to actively participate in peace negotiations, including at a (planned) conference in Istanbul, a Mr. Khalilzad said.

Pakistan has a special responsibility given its influence over the Taliban and we appreciate what Pakistan has done so far, but we are not there yet, he said. We look forward to working with them to reach a peace deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government in the weeks and months to come.

Senator Van Hollen recalled that after the Soviets left Afghanistan, the United States withdrew from the region, leaving behind a void which the Taliban filled and which Al-Qaeda took advantage of.

He said it was important to stay engaged with Pakistan following the withdrawal of US troops to avoid creating a new vacuum.

I hope President Biden will call the Prime Minister. I understand the phone call has not yet been made. It seems to me that if we want to ask and count on Pakistan to be a player, then the dialogue should take place as soon as possible, he said.

I agree with you that the dialogue with Pakistan is important. I agree, Ambassador Khalilzad replied.

Posted in Dawn on April 30, 2021

