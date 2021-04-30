Boris Johnson’s apartment: Strengthening the powers of the “irresponsible” standards adviser dismissed by the minister | Political news

A minister has rejected calls for increased powers for an “unelected and irresponsible” ministerial standards adviser, who is currently considering funding for Boris Johnson’s Downing Street apartment.

Speaking to Sky News, Victoria Atkins said the suggestion had “not really been thought through”.

She was responding to concerns that the new ministerial adviser on standards, Lord Geidt, was not able to properly hold members of the government, including the Prime Minister, to estimate.

Picture:

Victoria Atkins argues demand for more powerful role ‘hasn’t really been thought through’



Lord Geidt does not have the power to launch his own investigations and Number 10 has confirmed that the Prime Minister remains the ultimate judge of any infringement.

Labor has criticized the arrangement, arguing that it means Mr Johnson is “effectively marking his own homework”.

Opposition criticism was further fueled after the PM refused to commit to immediately publishing Lord Geidt’s findings in full.

He has been tasked with “checking the facts surrounding” the renovation of Mr Johnson’s No.11 Residence and advising him “on any new interest registrations that may be necessary.”

Mr Johnson said he “personally” paid for the renovation but declined to say whether he received an initial donation from the Conservative Party to cover reported costs of up to £ 200,000.

Responding to calls for a stronger and independent role for the ministerial adviser on standards, Ms Atkins insisted it was right for the prime minister to have the final say.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





PM: ‘I love John Lewis’



She told Sky News: “He has to have control over who is in his government. He is responsible for their actions. It seems to me that the consequences of some of these suggestions that have been circulated in the press haven’t really been thoughtful.

“I’m not sure anyone wants an unelected and unaccountable councilor – impeccable with all the integrity of Lord Geidt – I’m not sure this is an addition to our constitution that we want to get into without fully understanding its consequences.”

Former Conservative Minister Lord Lilley also said Parliament should be “very careful” about introducing an independent investigator into ministerial standards.

He told Times Radio: “We have to be careful not to put in place people who have power, ultimately sovereign power, to harm who rules us – to decide who rules us, who is elected or who is minister.

“At the end of the day, we elect a minister, we elect employees, and MPs choose premiers, and premiers choose and work for them.

“They must be accountable to the electorate, and Boris must be accountable to the electorate – Lord Geidt is not.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





PM “ joker ” on who paid the fixed bill first



Mr Johnson has argued that he “cannot and would not” relinquish his power as the ultimate arbiter over ministerial rules.

“This vital responsibility is rightly mine alone and, as an elected politician, a responsibility for which I am accountable to the electorate,” he said in a letter to the chairman of the Committee on Living Standards public, Lord Evans.

Lord Geidt’s review is part of a number of ongoing inquiries into funding for the renovation of the Prime Minister’s apartment, which has sparked strong demands.

The PM insisted that the dispute over the apartment renovations is a “farrago of absurdities” and said “I don’t think there is anything to see here”.

A new poll ahead of the May 6 election suggests the controversy had little immediate effect on public support for the Conservatives.

The YouGov poll on Westminster’s intention to vote taken on Tuesday and Wednesday put the Tories at 44%, unchanged from the week before. Labor was down one point in 33%.

Along with the boring controversy, Mr Johnson faced additional embarrassment when it emerged that his phone number has been openly available online for 15 years.