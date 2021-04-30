Research and technology always close to my heart





KOMPAS.com – Sah, Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim was officially inaugurated with a new post on Wednesday (4/28/2021). The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, today appointed and appointed Nadiem Anwar Makarim Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbudristek). This is in line with the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia number 72 / P of 2021 regarding the formation and modification of ministries and the appointment of several ministers of state of the Indonesian advanced cabinet for the period 2019-2024. On this occasion, the President was sworn in as Cabinet Ministers of Indonesia Maju for the remainder of the 2019-2024 term. Also Read: Japan Undergraduate Scholarship 2022, Free Tuition and Allocation of IDR 15 Million Per Month “Alhamdulillah, I would like to express my gratitude for the confidence of President Joko Widodo and all the Indonesian people to carry out a new mandate to move Indonesia forward,” Nadiem said, quoted on kemdikbud.go page .id. He said research and technology are things he cares about. “My hope is therefore very great to really improve the quality and innovation in our universities in the field of research and technology within the framework of the higher education Tridharma,” he said. He also hopes that the ministry he heads will be able to become a partner and work in close collaboration with the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN). Nadiem also indicated that the combination of research and technology at the tertiary level within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbudristek) should be approached with a spirit of optimism. The merger of the Ministry of Education and Culture with the Ministry of Research and Technology is good news for universities. Also Read: Indofood opens vacancies in 2021 for SMA / SMK-S1 graduates Because now the research and transformation of education is at the doorstep of the ministry. Including, efforts to accelerate work and innovations that benefit society, through research and the Merdeka Campus program and linkage and twinning programs, as an effort to increase human resource capacity in the 21st century. Continue to produce research, social projects, internships in an industry, student exchanges, in line with President Joko Widodo’s vision of free learning. This is also in line with the link and the adequacy and improvement of student capacities in higher education. “Let us all work together to carry out this great mandate with sincerity, and we also ask the patience of all stakeholders to await the orientations listed in the presidential regulations which govern the organizational plans of the Ministry of Education, culture, research and technology, ”concluded Nadiem.

