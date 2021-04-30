Shehbaz Sharif criticizes Pak government for ‘criminal negligence’





Lahore [Pakistan], April 30 (ANI): Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan’s federal government for its “ criminal negligence ” in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Speaking in a meeting with parliamentarians from his party, Shehbaz said if Khan hadn’t wasted time espousing vain philosophies, the death toll would not have reached 200 in a day, reported Geo News.

“The government’s inability to control the pandemic due to mismanagement has endangered people’s lives,” he said, adding that the system of governance under Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) was completely paralyzed and suspended.

He said the timely purchase and purchase of the coronavirus vaccine could have prevented the spread of the deadly virus.

The leader of the PML-N further pointed out that due to the government’s mismanagement, the situation of hospitals has also become chaotic without any other solution.

“Although nothing happened to Imran Niazi, the masses are suffering,” Shehbaz noted.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate rose to 10.41% after registering 5,112 new positive cases and 131 deaths in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported citing data from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC ).

The country has a total of 820,823 infections and 17,811 deaths.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani court last week granted Shehbaz bail after his arrest in a money laundering case. According to the court’s abridged order, the PML-N leader was to provide two bonds worth 5 million Pakistani rupees each.

Shehbaz, the brother of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was arrested on September 28, 2020 in connection with the money laundering benchmark after the LHC refused to extend his pre-arrest bail any further.

Previously, Shehbaz was also arrested by the NAB on October 5, 2018 as part of the Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing program and later in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. The LHC released him on bail in both cases on February 17, 2019 (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos