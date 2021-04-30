More than 300 Indian scientists write to PM Modi to demand transparency of COVID-19 data





Scientists said they had received partial funding and permission to implement systematic surveillance for new variants of the coronavirus.

Over 300 scientists from all over India including renowned names such as Professor LS Shashidhara (Professor of Biology, IISER Pune and Ashoka University) and Professor Partha Majumder (National President of Science, Government of India), called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to open up access to various data to ensure transparency in the management of COVID-19 and also to enable them to work on better models to predict and study the spread of disease. Their appeal comes at a time when India faces several allegations of underreporting of the number of deaths from COVID-19. According to a letter written to Modi, signatories identifying themselves as scientists from several research and educational institutes across India said that a major reason for our inability to adequately manage the spread of infection is the lack of systematic collection of epidemiological data and their timely publication. to the scientific community. It is more essential than ever that dynamic public health plans are implemented on the basis of scientific evidence to stop the spread of infections and save the lives of our citizens, the letter added. Acknowledging that they have received partial funding and permission to implement systematic surveillance for novel variants of the coronavirus, the signatories also said their permission to seek appropriate data collection and prompt disclosure of data is underway. waiting with the Union government. In requesting permission to access the granular test data that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has gathered over the past few months, the signatories have signaled that this data is not accessible to anyone, including those at DST and NITI Aayog. They said this granular data will help them understand geographic variations in the pattern of the infection’s spread. Scientists also called on the government to grant access to clinical data, with appropriate safeguards for patient privacy, which will help them in analyzing, predicting and estimating essential needs like oxygen. , ventilators, intensive care beds and more. Stressing that the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) only sequenced the virus in around 1% of those infected, the group of scientists called on the Union government to increase the amount of genomic sequencing to perform to understand the nature of mutant strains. Criticizing the Union government’s policy of Atmanirbhar Bharat for preventing the import of scientific equipment and reagents, the signatories also said it hampered the country’s ability to sequence viral genomes for surveillance purposes. . The policy of Aatmanirbhar Bharat has made the import of scientific equipment and reagents an extremely tedious and time consuming process, requiring approval at the level of the secretaries of ministries or departments. This has reduced our ability to scale up testing by developing new testing platforms and has hampered our ability to sequence viral genomes for rapid and accurate monitoring. Proper encouragement and support from the Government is needed for our country to become Aatmanirbhar in the future. Such restrictions, at this time, only serve to hamper our ability to deal with COVID-19. We call for the removal of these restrictions, they added.

