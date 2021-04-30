Why Boris Johnson needs a new home

As President Joe Biden tries to fix America and the world, Britain appears to be worried about how Prime Minister Boris Johnson has fixed its wallpaper. the controversial Whether private money was used to decorate the top-floor apartment at number 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s official residence, which houses two adults, a baby and a dog, is laughable is laughable, as everyone take it seriously.

Think about it. No other G20 country, let alone the G7, houses its head of government in an indescribable little property just off a busy main street. With the office on the lower floors, the Prime Minister must feel like a pub owner living above. But of course the Prime Minister is not an owner. Just a tenant at will without a warrant, unceremoniously evicted with less than 20 hours’ notice if the next election is lost.

If it weren’t closed off and surrounded by police, a passerby in Whitehall wouldn’t take a second look at the surprisingly simple structure. Or rather, a row of mundane structures.

When India gained independence 75 years ago, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru commanded the residential headquarters of the Commander-in-Chief of the outgoing British Indian Army. As an imperial power, the British knew how to respect the office of Prime Minister. It was an impressive site, and upon Nehru’s death after 17 years as Prime Minister, it was converted into a library, museum, and conference hall. It is a huge and beautiful structure with acres of garden in the center of New Delhi.

Successive Indian prime ministers received another huge residence spread over several buildings, not far from the old property. No Indian prime minister has had to pay a penny for the upkeep of the residence. It is part of the government’s budget.

Why are the British public proud of the tiny Downing Street apartment? The reason is the feudal nature of politics. Originally, prime ministers sat in the House of Lords and owned lavish properties in London in addition to properties on their estates. The Prime Minister did not need accommodation in London and certainly would not have tolerated the Downing Street apartment. Lord Frederick North (who lost America) would not touch the place, which is why William Pitt the Younger was able to leave his club and move in when he was only Chancellor. But Robert Walpole, who accepted the property as his official residence in 1735, was not a big one.

There has not been a great Prime Minister since Lord Salisbury. Even Alec Douglas Hume would not qualify. Thus, for 120 years, the Downing Street apartment remained the Head of Government’s inadequate accommodation. The Prime Minister resorts to invading the upper apartment of Number 11, started by Tony Blair in 1997 when Chancellor Gordon Brown was single at the time and Blair had a large family.

Everything that comes out in the investigation as to who paid what, we need to seriously rethink the possibility of finding decent-sized accommodation for the UK prime minister that would meet the standards of a good council apartment. We should launch a full investigation into the accommodation of heads of government in other countries and how they are funded. We should be ashamed that this amateur mess continues.

It’s the same delay that keeps hereditary peers in an unelected House of Lords, preserved in defiance of democratic standards by re-election if one of them kicks the bucket. There is no serious prospect of a fully elected upper house. Disclaimer: I have been a member of this unelected house since 1991.

Of course, progressive forces are sure to catch Johnson using borrowed money to redecorate the apartment. And nothing will be done to modernize the constitution or provide a decent home for the prime minister.

Meghnad Desai is Emeritus Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science and Chair of the OMFIF Advisory Board.