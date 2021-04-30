Politics
Why Boris Johnson needs a new home
As President Joe Biden tries to fix America and the world, Britain appears to be worried about how Prime Minister Boris Johnson has fixed its wallpaper. the controversial Whether private money was used to decorate the top-floor apartment at number 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s official residence, which houses two adults, a baby and a dog, is laughable is laughable, as everyone take it seriously.
Think about it. No other G20 country, let alone the G7, houses its head of government in an indescribable little property just off a busy main street. With the office on the lower floors, the Prime Minister must feel like a pub owner living above. But of course the Prime Minister is not an owner. Just a tenant at will without a warrant, unceremoniously evicted with less than 20 hours’ notice if the next election is lost.
If it weren’t closed off and surrounded by police, a passerby in Whitehall wouldn’t take a second look at the surprisingly simple structure. Or rather, a row of mundane structures.
When India gained independence 75 years ago, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru commanded the residential headquarters of the Commander-in-Chief of the outgoing British Indian Army. As an imperial power, the British knew how to respect the office of Prime Minister. It was an impressive site, and upon Nehru’s death after 17 years as Prime Minister, it was converted into a library, museum, and conference hall. It is a huge and beautiful structure with acres of garden in the center of New Delhi.
Successive Indian prime ministers received another huge residence spread over several buildings, not far from the old property. No Indian prime minister has had to pay a penny for the upkeep of the residence. It is part of the government’s budget.
Why are the British public proud of the tiny Downing Street apartment? The reason is the feudal nature of politics. Originally, prime ministers sat in the House of Lords and owned lavish properties in London in addition to properties on their estates. The Prime Minister did not need accommodation in London and certainly would not have tolerated the Downing Street apartment. Lord Frederick North (who lost America) would not touch the place, which is why William Pitt the Younger was able to leave his club and move in when he was only Chancellor. But Robert Walpole, who accepted the property as his official residence in 1735, was not a big one.
There has not been a great Prime Minister since Lord Salisbury. Even Alec Douglas Hume would not qualify. Thus, for 120 years, the Downing Street apartment remained the Head of Government’s inadequate accommodation. The Prime Minister resorts to invading the upper apartment of Number 11, started by Tony Blair in 1997 when Chancellor Gordon Brown was single at the time and Blair had a large family.
Everything that comes out in the investigation as to who paid what, we need to seriously rethink the possibility of finding decent-sized accommodation for the UK prime minister that would meet the standards of a good council apartment. We should launch a full investigation into the accommodation of heads of government in other countries and how they are funded. We should be ashamed that this amateur mess continues.
It’s the same delay that keeps hereditary peers in an unelected House of Lords, preserved in defiance of democratic standards by re-election if one of them kicks the bucket. There is no serious prospect of a fully elected upper house. Disclaimer: I have been a member of this unelected house since 1991.
Of course, progressive forces are sure to catch Johnson using borrowed money to redecorate the apartment. And nothing will be done to modernize the constitution or provide a decent home for the prime minister.
Meghnad Desai is Emeritus Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science and Chair of the OMFIF Advisory Board.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]