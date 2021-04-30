Rohit Sardana, journalist, dies of Covid; PM Narendra Modi says huge media vacuum





Rohit Sardana was with Aaj Tak and started a popular show called ‘Dangal“. New Delhi: TV journalist and senior presenter Rohit Sardana died of Covid on Friday, leaving reporters and others who knew him shocked and heartbroken. Rohit Sardana was with Aaj Tak and anchored a popular show ‘Dangal‘which included current affairs debates. He previously worked with Zee News, where he hosted the debate-based show ‘Taal thok ke“. He received the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Puraskar by the government in 2018. Tributes poured in for the popular presenter of the media fraternity as well as politicians, including ministers. “Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress and a generous soul, Rohit will be missed by many. His untimely passing left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers Om Shanti, ”Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about the progress of India and a generous soul, Rohit will be missed by many. His untimely demise left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2021 “I am sorry to learn of the untimely death of Shri Rohit Sardana ji. In him, the nation has lost a courageous journalist who has always championed impartial and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to endure this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters, ”Interior Minister Amit Shah tweeted. I was sorry to learn of the untimely disappearance of Shri Rohit Sardana ji. In him, the nation has lost a courageous journalist who has always championed impartial and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to endure this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters. Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2021 I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear the heartbreaking news of the disappearance of senior journalist Rohit Sardana. He was an intrepid and frank journalist. May her dead soul rest in peace #RohitSardanapic.twitter.com/PFBSLhkNeN Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 30, 2021 India Today reporter and senior presenter Rahul Kanwal paid tribute to his colleague in moving tweets. “Rohit Sardana was the liveliest young anchor I have met. Superb command of Hindi, brilliant with his turn of phrase, precise questions, clear in his thought, loved by the masses, warm and humble off the screen it was intended for the large Our newsroom is deeply shocked, ”he wrote.







