Julian Assange said there was no ‘dirt’ on Donald Trump?

An Instagram meme claims that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange admitted his organization never posted “dirt” on Donald Trump because the material didn’t exist.

The meme, posted by an Australian account on April 17, includes a screenshot of Assange alongside former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. According to the meme, Kelly asked Assange, “Why doesn’t WikiLeaks report dirt on Trump?”

In response to the question, Assange reportedly replied, “There is none.” The text of the meme ends with the words: “I love America”.

At the time of writing, the post has been liked over 1,150 times and viewed over 9,400 times. Other examples of the meme, dating back to late 2018, have been shared thousands of times on social media (see here and here).

WikiLeaks played a central and controversial role in the 2016 US presidential election, posting hacked emails from the Democratic campaign and campaign chair Hillary Clinton.

But while the organization was later revealed to have contact with Trump affiliates during the successful presidential bid, the meme misquotes Julian Assange – and distorts the reasons for WikiLeaks’ relative silence on Donald Trump.

The meme is taken from an interview with Assange on the Fox News show The Kelly File in August 2016, three months before the presidential election. The clothes of Assange and host Megyn Kelly and the backdrops visible behind the two speakers match the screenshot of the meme.

However, the interview does not include any reference from Kelly to Mr. Trump’s “filth”, and Assange does not say “there is none”.

The exchange closest to the one mentioned in the meme takes place at 3min 15sec in the video, when Kelly says, “I have to ask you about the US election. As you point out, you are not a US citizen, you are an Australian. You clearly don’t support Hillary, but are you in favor of Trump? “

Assange replies, “No. If we have good information about Trump, we publish it. If we have good information about Hillary or the Democrats, we publish it.

At no point in the interview does Assange say that there is no compromising material on Mr. Trump.

At one point, after suggesting that Mrs Clinton had clung to “hysteria” about Russian election meddling, Assange said: “The Trump campaign has all kinds of problems, but as far as we can. see, being a Russian agent is not. from them. “(video mark 4:25)

He adds: “Some people have asked us when are you going to release information about Donald Trump, and of course we are very interested in all countries to reveal information about different candidates… but in fact it is really difficult for us. to post something worse than what comes out. from Donald Trump every two days.

The oldest versions of the meme’s text found by AAP FactCheck were in text-only posts, like this one on Facebook, as of November 2016. However, the misleading claim that Assange said no “Dirt” about Mr. Trump didn’t exist quickly spread throughout the 2018 memes.

A Facebook post including the meme, from a page called the Donald Trump Fan Club, has been shared over 6,600 times, while another, from The New American Patriot page, has been shared over 4,900 times.

Assange repeated comments similar to those included in the interview in subsequent public statements. In a November 8, 2016 press release, Assange said WikiLeaks could not publish what it did not have, adding: “To date, we have not received any information on Donald Trump’s campaign. . “

WikiLeaks has been publicly solicited for potentially compromising information about Mr. Trump, asking its Twitter followers in 2017 to disclose the then president’s tax returns after his office said they would not be released.

However, the organization has never disclosed any leaked documents that directly harm Mr. Trump. WikiLeaks has published documents relating to the CIA and US embassies under the Trump administration, whose criminal charges against Assange were revalued by the Justice Department in May 2019.

Mr. Trump notably cooled off on WikiLeaks during his presidency after saying during the 2016 election campaign: “I love WikiLeaks.” In 2017, then CIA Director Mike Pompeo – who later became Secretary of State – called WikiLeaks a “hostile intelligence service.”

In 2019, British police arrested Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy to face US conspiracy extradition. His lawyer then told the court that a Trump ally offered Assange a pardon in exchange for information that “would politically benefit President Trump.”

No such pardon was granted, despite requests for leniency made to Mr Trump by Assange’s partner, Stella Moris, before the president left the White House. Assange remains in Belmarsh prison in London despite the rejection of the American extradition request by a British judge.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange remains in Belmarsh Prison in London. The verdict

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange didn’t say the organization didn’t report “dirt” on Donald Trump because there wasn’t any. Rather, he said WikiLeaks would publish any “good information” it received on Mr. Trump, as it would for other political candidates. He added that it was difficult to find information worse than what Mr. Trump himself had said.

In a subsequent statement, Assange reiterated that WikiLeaks cannot publish what it does not have and that at that time it has not received any information regarding Mr. Trump’s campaign. At no point did he say he believed compromising information about Mr. Trump did not exist.

False content that has no basis in fact.

* AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

