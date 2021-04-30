In a nod to Donald Trump, Florida is preparing to ban Big Tech deplatforming





Florida is set to be the first state in the country to punish social media companies that ban politicians like former President Donald Trump under a bill approved by the Republican-led legislature on Thursday .

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican and close Trump ally who has called for the bills to be passed, is expected to sign the law, but the proposal appears destined to be challenged in court after a trade group from the The tech industry called it a violation of the First Change in Corporate Speaking Rights.

Republicans have barred Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other tech companies for booting Trump and other conservatives from their platforms after breaches of corporate rules, including bans on promoting violence related to the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Republicans have called on social media to ban unfair censorship, and this month Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas almost agreed, writing in an opinion that lawmakers could be vindicated if they passed laws requiring social media to convey all points of view.

Florida’s bill would prohibit social media companies from knowingly misrepresenting political candidates, meaning that a service could not remove or permanently ban a candidate. Suspensions of up to 14 days would still be allowed, and a service could delete individual messages that violate its terms of service.

The state election commission would have the power to fine a social media company $ 250,000 per day for candidates statewide and $ 25,000 per day for other candidates if a company’s actions violate the law, which also requires companies to provide information about withdrawals and enforce the rules. regularly. The proposed fines were lower in the original bill, but Florida State House raised them in an amendment on Tuesday.

Florida Republican lawmakers have cited the broad influence of tech companies on speech as the reason for the increased regulation.

“This bill sends a strong message to Silicon Valley that they are not the absolute arbiter of the truth,” State Representative John Snyder, a Republican from the Port St. Lucie area, said on Wednesday.

“What this bill does is send a strong message that the Constitution does not include an asterisk indicating that only certain speeches are free and protected,” he said.

The Florida House voted 77-38 in favor of the bill, the Senate, 23-17.

Facebook and other social media services have long and often elaborate rule manuals for governing what is allowed on their platforms, which companies regulate as private forums. But as more and more political rhetoric has moved online, applying these rules consistently and without major repression has become a constant challenge.

The Florida bill could provide Republicans in other states with a roadmap for introducing laws that could eventually force social media companies and U.S. courts to confront free speech issues on the Internet. social media, including questions raised by Thomas.

State Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith, an Orlando-area Democrat, said if Republicans want to stay on private services, they should follow the rules.

“There is already a solution to deforming candidates on social networks: stop the traffic of conspiracy theories. This is the solution. Stop misinformation if you are a candidate or an incumbent. Stop retweeting QAnon. Stop lying on social media, ”Smith said. .

“Stop inciting insurgency against our republic. We hear this bill because Twitter ultimately misrepresented former President Trump after five people were killed in an insurgency he instigated on Capitol Hill.”

NetChoice, a trading group for internet companies, testified against the legislation and argued that private entities should have the right to decide what is best for users without interference.

“The First Amendment makes it clear that the government cannot regulate the speech of individuals or businesses. This includes government action that compels speech by forcing a private social media platform to broadcast content contrary to its policies or preferences. NetChoice Chairman Steve DelBianco said in testimony last month.

He also said the proposal wrongly punishes social media platforms for removing harmful content and that it would make it much more difficult to block spam.

