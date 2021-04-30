Scientists ask PM Modi to release data on covid virus

With 386,452 new cases, India has reported more than 18.7 million since the start of the pandemic, just behind the United States. The health ministry also reported 3,498 deaths in the past 24 hours on Friday, bringing the total to 208,330 people. Experts believe both numbers are underestimated, but it’s not clear by how many.

India’s pandemic response has been marred by insufficient data, and the online appeal signed by more than 350 scientists on Friday afternoon calls on the government to release data on virus variant sequencing, testing, recovered patients and how people responded to vaccines.

The call says “granular data on testing was inaccessible to nongovernmental experts and some government experts as well. Modeling work to predict future flare-ups was being done by government-appointed experts who did not have the information. sufficient to allow them to predict how many beds, oxygen or intensive care facilities would be needed, he said.

The call urged the government to expand the number of organizations sequencing the virus to study its evolution, and also to increase the number of samples being studied. He added that import restrictions on scientific raw materials to make India self-sufficient is a key objective for Modi and that his government is a hindrance. Such restrictions, at present, only serve to hamper our ability to deal with COVID-19, ”he said.

Meanwhile, families continued to flood social media and messaging apps with calls for help: oxygen, beds, medicine, intensive care units and firewood for funeral pyres.

Indian army chief MM Naravane met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss the crisis.

Naravane said sick people could seek help from the nearest army hospitals. The troops have also assisted with imported tankers and oxygen vehicles where specialized skills are needed, according to a government statement.

India has set a daily world record for more than a week with an average of nearly 350,000 infections. Daily deaths have almost tripled in the past three weeks, reflecting the intensity of the latest outbreak.

In the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, a school teachers’ organization said more than 550 members had died after being infected with COVID-19 while participating in the conduct of elections in the local council this month, the Times of India newspaper reported.

Experts blamed the outbreak on new, more contagious virus variants and mass public gatherings such as political rallies and religious events that were allowed to continue. On Thursday, millions of people voted in the national elections in West Bengal with little to no consideration for social distancing.

In the southern state of Karnataka, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said nearly 2,000 coronavirus patients in home care had turned off their phones and could not be traced. Police were trying to follow them as they might seek hospitalization on their own, he said.

In central Madhya Pradesh state, three villages in Balaghat district have pooled money to convert buildings into COVID-19 health centers. They bought oxygen concentrators and started admitting patients. Government doctors visit the facilities twice a day.

India plans to step up a failing vaccination campaign by allowing all adults 18 and over to receive their vaccines starting on Saturday. It has so far administered 150 million doses of the vaccine, according to the Department of Health.

Since January, nearly 10% of Indians have received a dose, but only about 1.5% have received both, despite India being one of the world’s largest producers of vaccines.

Health Minister Harash Vardhan expressed hope that aid sent by more than 40 countries will fill the shortage of medical supplies. The United States sends more than $ 100 million worth of items, including 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks and 1 million rapid diagnostic tests.

Japan announced Friday that it will send 300 ventilators and 300 oxygen concentrators in response to the Indian government’s request. Japan stands alongside India, our friend and partner, ”said the Foreign Ministry.

France, Germany, Ireland and Australia have also pledged aid, and Russia has sent two planes carrying oxygen-generating equipment. The Indian Air Force has also airlifted oxygen containers from Singapore, Dubai and Bangkok.

Chinese state media said the first batch of 25,000 oxygen concentrators promised by Beijing to India also arrived on Friday. There was no immediate comment from India, but it could be a step towards easing tensions between the two countries.

Reports say China has already sent 5,000 ventilators and 21,000 oxygen generators to India.