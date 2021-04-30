The accusations of lying are piling up against Boris Johnson. Does it matter? | Boris Johnson

It was a breathtaking moment. This week, SNP Commons leader Ian Blackford asked Boris Johnson a question in Parliament that was not surprising and yet extraordinary. I cannot call the Prime Minister a liar in this house, said Blackford, beaming at a distance from Scotland. But are you a liar, Prime Minister?

There was an awkward silence. It was as if Johnson was facing the shipping box against the Labor leader, Keir Starmer was really thinking about an answer. Speaker Lindsay Hoyle intervened, criticizing Blackford for his unparliamentary remark. MPs weren’t allowed to accuse each other of lying, Hoyle said, even though that was what seemed to be happening.

The question of Johnsons probity is not new. But the accusation that he is a serial liar has gained dark and dizzying momentum, after a week in which multiple harassment allegations engulfed Westminster.

According to Johnsons, he would rather let the bodies pile up in the thousands rather than order another lockdown.

And there’s Wallpapergate: the Ongoing Saga of which paid 58,000 in lavish renovations to Johnsons Apartment No 11. Johnson says he did. But he refuses to clarify whether the Tory Party initially blocked the money, via the millionaire donor and his Tory counterpart Lord Brownlow. The Election Commission is investigating.

These questions clearly rocked Johnson. The story of the renovation combines money and his private life two subjects on which he is notoriously sensitive.

And although Downing Street said the citation of the bodies was false, to his frustration the BBC, ITV and Daily mail Still reported it, citing sources in the room at the time.

Slowly but surely MPs and the BBC seem to be abandoning their reluctance to openly call Johnson a liar, albeit by implication.

On Tuesday, an exasperated all-party group of MPs visited Hoyle. Their message: parliamentary protocols developed in the Victorian era does not work anymore. We need new rules for this Trumpian era of British politics, Green MP Caroline lucas told Radio 4 Today. Members want to be able to call him and the indictment sheet against him is long.

Under the ministerial code, a member who makes a false statement in the House of Commons is supposed to correct the record. Johnson has repeatedly ignored this obligation, making a litany of inaccurate claims which he subsequently fails to correct. Apparently Erskine May, the shaken baron who established parliamentary procedure, did not envision a prime minister like Johnson.

Does all of this affect voters? Yes and no.

The latest polls put the Tories 11 points ahead of the Labor Party and are on course for victory in the forthcoming UK council election, possibly a big one. The successful vaccine rollout and the end of the lockdown undoubtedly helped.

At the same time, a video of Peter Stefanovic has now garnered 13.2 million views online. He describes the occasions when Johnson made false statements on the file. The range is impressive: CO2 emissions; Relative poverty; nursing scholarships; and governments record the NHS investment, in fact less than the labor funding.

The film resonated with millions of people, Stefanovic said. My mom and dad were stoically honest. They didn’t lie. This is the case for the overwhelming majority of this country. Now with Boris Johnson we have someone at the top who lies with impunity. Those below it are then encouraged to do the same. The whole system is rotting away.

The counterpoint is that Johnsons’ deception is taken into account. The public has accepted that he is playing fast with the facts, and yet still supports him in the 2019 general election, when he won a large majority, and in the 2016 referendum on the EU. He’s an artist, rather than a norm-bound politician, according to the argument, a soap opera character who exists in a half-real, half-fictional realm.

Johnsons’ capricious claims do not disqualify him from the high office, his admirers say. Instead, they are received as proof of his sincerity, even if they are not entirely accurate.

Labor does not agree. A spokesperson this week cited a pattern of behavior where, at the very least, Johnsons was not completely honest. If it isn’t outright dishonesty, then a colorful distortion of the truth, the party said.

Jonathan Ashworth was even bolder on Wednesday. Asked about Johnsons’ explanation for the Downing Street renovations, he told the BBC breakfast: To be honest, he lied yesterday is not good enough.

The historian Anne Applebaum whose husband Radek Sikorski was in the Bullingdon Club with Johnson at Oxford University said the Prime Minister has not changed. He was always exactly as he is now. It is no longer the case as times have caught up with it, she said. It was only then that Johnson could be elected Prime Minister. The electorate now doesn’t care if you lie.

In his book Twilight of Democracy Applebaum recalled Johnsons penchant for fabrication, along with his all-consuming narcissism and equally noticeable laziness. She recognized her political and intellectual gifts. They include a strange form of charisma, which makes people feel at ease, a kind of genius quality that makes him attractive.

Whether Johnson is lying is a matter of record. Early in his career, The Times fired him for making up quotes. In Brussels, for the Daily Telegraph, he made up stories about the EU. In 2004, Michael Howard fired him from the shadow cabinet after lying about an affair. Johnson reportedly told Howard: It’s my private life. I have the right to lie about my privacy.

And then there was the Brexit referendum won, according to Applebaum, through lies, social media games and brazen attempts to awaken English nationalism. Previously, Johnsons’ deceptions didn’t matter unless, of course, you were an aggrieved spouse. Now, however, his post-truth method has dangerous consequences for the future of democracy, she argued.

Despite all of this, Johnson is not Trump, Applebaum said. Johnson has a firmer understanding of reality, even if he’s not being truthful. And while Trump was an outsider, Johnson is a classic member of the establishment. The UK has yet to follow the path of Hungary or Poland, where independent media and the judiciary have been crushed. Instead, Johnson uses colluding tabloids to avoid liability, she said.

Ian Leslie the author of Born liars said it was more correct to accuse Johnson of some kind of slippage than a lie. Lying requires intention, he says. This is what the Jesuits call an equivocation, he told the Guardian. I don’t see him as a strategic Machiavellian liar. I see him as someone who believes in his own bullshit. A liar knows what the facts are. It’s worse.

History tells us that Johnson is not the first PM to have an informal relationship with the empirical world. One comparator is Disraeli, who was constantly reckless with the truth, in the words of his biographer Douglas Hurd. Disraeli even faked a lineage of ancestry. In his biography, Johnson enthusiastically reports that Churchill admitted to lying in wartime.

Johnsons’ errant behavior has dismayed some ex-allies. Rory Stewart, a junior minister when Johnson was foreign secretary, dubbed him an amoral figure in a dark age. His lies included error, omission, exaggeration, diminishment, ambiguity and outright denial as well as ironic joke, lie and the big lie. Not to mention the word weasel, the half-truth and other classifications, Stewart wrote.

Ferdinand Mount, a former colleague of The Spectator, added that lying has a strange fascination with intellectuals.

In this week LRB Mount quotes Plato and Friedrich Nietzsche who thought that great men lie to show their indifference to conventional morality and therefore their superiority. Johnson can share this point of view. Or not. Either way, he’s done a pretty good job of lying, notes Mount.

Commentators agree that having a liar as prime minister is bad for the body politic. Journalist Peter Oborne is a Johnson admirer turned avid critic. He describes the Prime Minister as the most prolific manufacturer he has met in three decades as a political journalist. In his damning book The assault on the truth, Oborne argues that Johnson betrayed the solemn contract between the rulers and ruled.

Brexit and the pandemic offer a chance to reshape Britain. But Applebaum and others fear the country will be molded into a less democratic form. Authoritarian states such as Russia have become adept at propaganda. They consider the truth to be irrelevant. What matters, argues the Kremlin, is the narrative of the justified lie if it is done in the interest of a higher sovereign objective.

Some of this postmodern thinking has infiltrated our own populist politics, she suggests. Johnson and his allies interpret their victory in the Brexit referendum as an ambitious mandate to clean up existing institutions of liberal bias: the courts, the civil service and the BBC. Using occasional distortions to achieve this is legitimate, the reasoning is valid, since the objective is noble.

Yet Stefanovic is applauded that his video calling on the Prime Minister has been shared so many times. It’s a wake-up call, he said. I say: Wait, these are open-face lies. Boris Johnson enters the absolute fantasy.