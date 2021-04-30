5 great bowlers who have never bowled in their careers





India

oi-Deepika S

Publication: Friday April 30, 2021, 2:39 PM [IST]

New Delhi, April 30: Cricket is full of uncertainties. You can’t predict what’s going to happen next. Just a simple mistake, whether it’s bowling a no-ball or a wide one can cost a team the game.

In fact, playing a no-ball is considered a crime because it not only gives the batting team an extra run, but even the batsman cannot be excluded from a no-ball.

To make matters worse, free hits have been introduced in ODIs and T20Is.

In the midst of these uncertainties, we saw bowlers with their impeccable control.

Here is a look at ten of these legendary cricketers who have never bowled in their respective careers.

L Gibbs

West Indian bowler, L Gibbs, one of the most successful spin bowlers in test cricket history, was credited with the rarest record ever to have bowled without a ball in his career. During his rich career, he played 79 tests and 3 ODIs.

From the early ’80s to the early’ 90s, the West Indies cricket team was in its prime and Lance Gibbs, a spinner, emerged and became one of the most successful bowlers in test cricket.

Additionally, Gibbs was the first spinner to hit the 300 wicket mark in Test cricket history.

Ian botham

Ian Botham, one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the game, hasn’t played a single without a ball. He was an aggressive right handed batsman and, as a fast and middle right arm bowler, was known for his bowling swing.

He has taken five wickets in an inning 27 times and 10 wickets in a game four times. In 1980, he became the second player in test history to complete the “doubles match” by scoring 100 points and taking 10 wickets in the same match.

He played 102 tests and 116 ODIs for England.

Ian Botham had on many occasions single-handedly guided England to winning matches, either with the bat or the ball. He was particularly effective against Australia and had even won a game against them after England faced a follow-up. Botham had improved his game after stepping down as captain in the 1980s. He played his last game at the 1992 World Championship when he was a shadow of his former best.

Imran Khan

Pakistani fast bowler Imran Khan consolidated the position of the Pakistan cricket team at the international level. He played 88 tests, 175 one-day games, but never bowled in his career.

Kapil Dev

The Indian captain, who won his first World Cup in India, won the 1980s award. Kapil Dev was the all-rounder par excellence. It picked up the most wickets in that decade and also scored with the highest strike rate.

Kapil had served Indian cricket for a long time, even to the point where it was far beyond its prime. Along with Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil had played a big part in India’s successes in the 1980s, although by the early 1990s he dragged his career without producing desirable results towards the end. But the name of Kapil Dev will forever be remembered in Indian cricket history.

Dennis lillee

Dennis Lillee, one of Australia’s disciplined bowlers, played 70 tryouts without throwing a single no-ball and picked up 355 wickets. Lillee was known for his fiery temper, his ‘never say die’ attitude and his popularity with fans.

