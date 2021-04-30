Stay in touch with people, collect feedback: Prime Minister Modi tells Union ministers at Covid review meeting: The Tribune India





New Delhi, April 30 Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged Union ministers to stay in touch with people in their respective regions, to assist them and to continue to receive their comments on the situation. Presiding over a meeting of the Union’s Council of Ministers, Modi also stressed the “need to ensure that problems at the local level are quickly identified and addressed”, according to an official statement. The meeting was held virtually to discuss the situation arising from the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. He noted that the pandemic has led to a “once in a century” crisis and has posed a great challenge to the world, the statement said. The council was briefed on measures being taken to increase the number of hospital beds, oxygen facilities and to address issues related to the availability of oxygen and essential medicines, he added. Support measures for the vulnerable population in the form of free food grains and financial support to Jan Dhan account holders were also discussed at the meeting, the statement said. The meeting was informed that 15 crore of COVID vaccine doses have so far been given to people, while also pointing out that the country could successfully produce two vaccines and that there are many vaccine candidates for different approval and induction stages. The cabinet also stressed the importance of appropriate behavior in COVID – wearing masks, maintaining a physical distance of six feet from others and washing your hands frequently. Stressing that the participation of society is a key aspect to accomplish the gigantic task ahead, the ministers expressed confidence that the country will rise to the task and defeat the virus. It was the first cabinet meeting in the aftermath of the second wave of the pandemic in the country. VK Paul, member of NITI Aayog, gave a presentation on COVID-19 management. After him, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Mansukh Mandaviya respectively informed their cabinet colleagues about the availability of oxygen and medicine. The Prime Minister has held several rounds of meetings with chief ministers and senior government officials to deliberate on the COVID-19 situation. He also held meetings with leaders of the pharmaceutical industry, oxygen suppliers, heads of the three armed forces and other dignitaries to discuss how to tackle the pandemic. PTI







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos