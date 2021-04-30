Majority of Arabs view Turkey’s foreign policy positively

Unlike Turkey, most of the Arab countries studied do not view Iranian or Saudi influence in the region positively.

According to a Arab barometer surveyTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains one of the most popular leaders in the Arab world.

When asked what they think of Turkey’s foreign policy among the six countries studied, which included Morocco, Jordan, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Lebanon, 42 percent of people respondents said it was good or very good.

The breakdown of individual results gave the Turkish leader a majority in Morocco (57%), Jordan (54%) and Algeria (52%).

There was a large minority in Tunisia in favor, while in Lebanon (25%) and Libya (23%) viewed the country’s foreign policy favorably.

The results reflect a general perception that although countries in the region compete for power, Turkey’s foreign policy is generally well regarded, especially compared to other regional players like Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Turkish regional policies – whether they support the Palestinian cause, denounce Israeli aggression, support the Arab Spring, and support the Syrians against the Assad regime – are policies that reflect the aspirations and policies of much of the youth of the region.

The Arab Barometer poll also cited Erdogan’s electoral legitimacy as another main reason for the leader’s regional popularity.

Turkey’s economic and political rise in the region has been in stark contrast to its neighbors mired in crumbling political institutions that generally do not reflect the will of the people.

Erdogan’s willingness to speak out against European and American leaders on matters of concern to many Muslims probably also played a role in the Turkish president’s attachment to the Arab masses.

In contrast, the poll found that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS), the Kingdom’s de facto ruler, is less well regarded among the countries surveyed.

Jordan got the lowest ratings for MBS, with just 13% rating the crown prince’s foreign policy gambits positively.

Libya, perhaps surprisingly, had the highest number of approvals for MBS with 45 percent, followed by Morocco (39 percent), Algeria (31 percent), Lebanon (24 percent) of Tunisia (22 percent).

The likely reasons for the low MBS count could be a multitude of reasons, including the war in Yemen, which he escalated in 2015 when he was the country’s defense minister.

The war in Yemen has left millions of people on the brink of famine and thousands of deaths.

Another possible explanation is that, as Saudi Arabia slowly drifted into Israel’s regional orbit while putting the Palestinian cause on the back burner, it likely damaged perceptions of the MBS.

The murder and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul – the blame the CIA bears on Khashoggi’s feet – did not help his reputation.

The Israeli occupation of Palestinian land is still a powerful and visceral political cause in the region – a cause that the leaders ignore at their peril.

Saudi Arabia’s role in rolling back the Arab Spring and helping resurgent dictators consolidate power at the expense of the region’s youth could be another explanation for these low numbers.

However, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the least regarded among regional leaders.

Only 16 percent said its foreign policy was very good or good for the region.

Morocco was the Arab country with the highest approval rating for Khamenei, where 23% supported Iran’s regional policy.

Elsewhere, opinions about the Khamenei regional foreign police were significantly more negative in Lebanon (20%), Libya (19%), Algeria (15%), Tunisia (14%) and Jordan (5%), thinking his foreign policy was good for the region.

Iran’s involvement in the region, particularly in Syria and Iraq, has damaged its regional reputation, while supporting the Palestinian cause.

The Arab Barometer, a research network that received significant funding of the US State Department, concluded that Turkey under Erdogan was more popular because the country had become much more accessible to citizens of the region.

Turkey has become a destination for Arab political dissidents, students, activists, businessmen and tourists.

“Turkey remains one of the few countries in the world that is open and accessible to Arab citizens. The fact that Turkey under Erdogan has opened up to this degree to Arab countries and citizens is reflected in the growing trade, culture and tourism between Turkey and Arab countries, ”the report said.

The Arab Barometer, which regularly measures the social, political and economic attitudes and values ​​of ordinary citizens of the Arab world, also noted that in much of the rest of the Arab world, neither Iran nor Saudi Arabia is a open and easily accessible place. suggesting that Turkey’s soft power is significantly more powerful.

Source: TRT World