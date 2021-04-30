Chhattisgarh CM urges PM Modi to prioritize COVID-19 vaccination for weaker sections









Apr 30, 2021

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 30 (ANI): In view of the COVID-19 vaccine shortage, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritize the socially and economically weaker sections of society in terms of vaccination.

The Chief Minister asserted that there was a shortage of vaccines and for this reason, it is imperative that the socially weaker and economically weaker sections be vaccinated first.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh suggested that on-site registration be also available for this category so that no one is deprived of vaccination due to failure to register online.

“As per government guidelines, vaccination of the 18-44 age group should be performed only by state governments and for that state he has asked manufacturers for 25- to 25-lakh doses of each Covishield and Covaxine vaccine. “, indicates the letter.

He added that Bharat Biotech, in its response, said that only three lakh dosages will be provided by them from the desired amount in May.

“In such a situation, due to a large number of registrations and the unavailability of vaccines in this proportion, it can lead to problems of crowd management in the vaccination centers,” he added. Thus, given the lack of vaccine, an order of priority for vaccination should be set in the age group of 18-44 years, and priority should be given to the socially and economically weaker sections, given the shortage vaccines. , added the Chief Minister.

He also said that according to information received so far, around 1.7 crore of this age group across the country has been registered on the CoWin portal.

As per instructions from the Indian government, the COVID-19 vaccine registration process for people aged 18 to 45 began on March 28.

The chief minister previously said the state has decided to provide a free COVID vaccination to each of the proposed ages 18 and over, starting May 1.

According to one estimate, about 1 crore 30 lakh of the 2 crore 90 lakh of the population of Chhattisgarh are in the 18-44 age range, and a total of 2 crore 60 lakh doses would be required for their vaccination. To date, 72% of the 58.7 lakhs aged 45 and over have been vaccinated.

Earlier on Tuesday, Baghel said that to vaccinate people aged 18 and older across the country, nearly 150 to 200 million doses of the vaccine will be needed.

However, the vaccine manufacturing capacity of the Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute appears to be far too low. Hence, they would not be able to meet the requirement at a rapid pace. (ANI)







