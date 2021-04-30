Former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien opens up about his working time for Donald Trump





Robert OBrien was the fourth person to hold the post of National Security Advisor under former President Donald Trump. He took over after John Bolton was sacked by Trump in September 2019 and remained in office until the end of Trump’s term.

OBrien also served in the administrations of President George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He worked on Mitt Romneys’ two presidential campaigns, in 2008 and 2012.

OBrien is in Utah to speak at a fundraiser for the Utah Republican Party on Friday. He will also address the Republican State of Utah Convention on Saturday.

OBrien spoke to the Salt Lake Tribune about his time in Trump’s White House, how he prepared to become the country’s 28th National Security Advisor, President Joe Bidens’ decision to withdraw US troops in Afghanistan and the greatest geopolitical challenge facing the United States.

The following transcription has been edited for grammar and clarity.

Can you describe your experience working in the Trump White House and what your job entails?

The National Security Advisor is the president’s principal adviser on all matters of foreign policy and national security. Your job is to make sure, on matters of foreign policy and national security, that you get the best options, the best advice and opinions from the Cabinet, the Secretary of Defense, the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff and the other people involved in this issue. And you pass that information on to the president so that he can make a very important decision on how to proceed.

Sometimes there are differences of opinion between agencies and cabinet officials. Sometimes there is a consensus. And my goal is to crystallize that consensus or, if there is disagreement, to make sure that we have the parameters of the various positions stated. And then we present them to the president and ask him to make a decision on the policy.

Once the president has made a decision, my job is to make sure that the agencies and departments of the cabinet actually carry out the president’s policies, and then give the president feedback on the reactions and consequences of the policy and continue to refine. and move forward with this policy.

As someone who interacted with him every day, what was it like working with President Trump?

He was a very professional person and we had a very cordial relationship. I think he appreciated the professionalism that my team brought to the entire National Security Council team. Our senior team did everything in their power to ensure that they were properly informed when receiving intelligence briefings and that they understood the political options, so that they could make the call for the name. of the American people. We have a very good working relationship. A very professional relationship. He can be a very charming guy. He is very spiritual. He had a very good memory. He could attend an intelligence briefing and recall information from 6, 8, or 12 months ago and recite it almost verbatim. He was a voracious consumer of the information provided to him.

I think you can measure our relationship in some of the things that we have accomplished in the last year and a half of administration. I spent the first half of the administration as a hostage envoy to the State Department.

You will remember the major achievement of the Abrahamic Accords which brought peace to Israel, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Morocco. We have had an economic normalization between Serbia and Kosovo. We have negotiated a ceasefire between the Kurds and the Turks. We negotiated a peace treaty with the Taliban in Afghanistan that allows the withdrawal of troops from this conflict.

We focused on the strategic challenge presented by China to the United States and the threat that the Chinese Communist Party poses to America and our allies. We have strengthened the NATO Alliance and strengthened our relations with Russia.

When you prepared for this job, who did you ask what to expect? Was there anyone you sought advice on?

One of the people I spoke to was Condi Rice, who had held the position during the Bush administration’s first term. I worked for her when she was Secretary of State in the Afghanistan Division. The first week of my tenure, she flew to the UK and turned away to Washington and came to my office, which was her old office, and we talked for about two and a half hours. She has been extremely generous with her time, advice and guidance.

(Former National Security Advisor) Stephen Hadley was someone I spoke to regularly and who served in the Bush administration.

Henry Kissinger is another person I spoke with whenever I went abroad or was going to be part of an important negotiation. I spoke with several of my predecessors, but Henry was the one with whom I spoke the most.

I also reached across the aisle and got some great advice from Mack McLarty, who was chief of staff under President Clinton. He’s just a great guy. I spoke with Susan Rice, who was Obamas’ national security adviser during the second term. I spoke with General Jim Jones, who was also Obamas’ national security adviser.

There was this incredible willingness on the part of my predecessors to share their thoughts. Everyone has always been very careful and respectful not to suggest policies, but they discussed how they were dealing with various issues.

For the most part, the national security advisers have maintained their security classification, so we could talk about some of the more complex issues. It was a real blessing for me to have been able to receive so much great advice from my predecessors, Republicans and Democrats. Whatever their feelings towards President Trump, there was a willingness to help me. They understood the pressures and demands of America’s security, and they were very generous with their time and advice.

Do you have any ideas on the goal announced by President Bidens to end the US military presence in Afghanistan by September 11 of this year?

President Trump campaigned on the promise to end foreign wars. I worked on the question of Afghanistan. I was part of the Afghan group at the State Department under the Bush administration and actually spent a short time under the Obama administration. I have been to Afghanistan many times and the people there are great.

The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years. The purpose of the initial intervention was to eliminate Al Qaeda and the jihadists who would harm the United States and deny them a safe haven. We extended the war to nation-building and tried to install democracy there. Many Americans gave their lives and their limbs and suffered terrible injuries while helping the people there.

We cannot continue to spend between $ 1 billion and $ 3 billion a month on this war in Afghanistan. We have a huge geopolitical challenge with China, and they’ve been working to change the balance of power in the Pacific and eventually around the world. We must leave Afghanistan and invest in great power competition to ensure America’s security for the next generation in the face of the challenges posed by Russia and China.

You worked on Mitt Romneys’ 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns. He was downright mocked when he said that Russia was America’s greatest geopolitical enemy, but he turned out to be right. Do you think Russia is still the Americas’ greatest geopolitical enemy, or is it China, or something we never thought of?

Mitt was right when he said we had a very serious challenge from Russia. He was mocked by President Obama who sarcastically said the ’80s are calling him and they want their foreign policy back. He was right.

Regarding the threat we face today, the current threat is a generational threat coming from China. It is very important and a threat like we have never faced before in the history of the country. They are a hard-working people led by the Chinese Communist Party who intend to rule the world. They don’t share our values. They tried to take over the entire South China Sea and declare it sovereign territory. They intimidate and threaten Taiwan. It is a very dangerous situation.

Russia comes into play because there are things the Chinese are missing, although they are catching up very quickly. The Russians are experts in space and nuclear weapons and delivery systems. Saw a budding alliance between Russia and China, which is not natural given their competing territorial claims in their history. When you associate China with Russia, it is a real challenge for us.

