Security fears dismissed by the minister after Boris Johnson’s mobile number was posted online | Political news

Chancellor Rishi Sunak insisted that “all security protocols were followed” despite the Prime Minister’s phone number being freely available online, raising fears of espionage.

The Conservative minister has decided to downplay the fears that Boris Johnson left himself vulnerable to the risk of being targeted by hostile states and criminal gangs after it was revealed that his personal details had been accessible on the internet for 15 years.

Former national security adviser Lord Ricketts said “thousands” of people could have Mr Johnson’s cell phone number, putting him at “increased risk”.

Rishi Sunak says PM is ‘an incredibly accessible person’



Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer also said the wide availability of the PM’s mobile posed “a security risk”.

He argued that it was not just a question of who had the number but who was using it, following the lobbying dispute, when SMS exchanges with entrepreneur Sir James Dyson and the Crown Prince Saudi Arabian Mohammed Bin Salman have been disclosed.

Downing Street did not deny reports earlier this month that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case advised Mr Johnson to change his long-standing number over concerns over the number of people with his direct coordinates.

The Tory leader’s phone number leak comes as he continues to be embroiled in controversy over how renovation of his apartment in Downing Street were funded.

But during a partial election campaign visit to Hartlepool, Mr. Sunak, said: “As far as I know, all security protocols were followed.

“Part of what makes the Prime Minister special is that he is an incredibly accessible person.

“You see him wherever he is – people feel they can relate to him, they can talk to him, they can tell him what they think.”

Labor leader Keir Starmer slammed PM for disclosure



It emerged Thursday that in 2021 Mr Johnson’s contact number was still listed at the bottom of a 2006 press release from his time as shadow minister for higher education.

Sir Keir said: “This is obviously a serious situation.

“This poses a security risk.

“And he was warned about it. It tells its own story.”

He said, “I think a lot of people won’t just care who has the number, but who is using it.

“Because what has come out in recent weeks is privileged access – the ones that allow WhatsApp to get favors.

“All of this is further proof that there is essentially one rule for them and another rule for everyone.”

Sir Keir added: “I changed my number when I became Director of Public Prosecutions and have kept my number secure ever since.”

Lord Ricketts said: “If this same cell phone number has been in use for 15 or 20 years, then hundreds if not thousands of people must have access to it.”

He told the BBC: “I know modern systems like WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted; nonetheless, I think one would be concerned if a hostile state which had sophisticated capabilities had the mobile phone number itself.

“This must increase the risk that they will be able to listen to at least some of the ongoing communications, and possibly other non-state actors as well, such as sophisticated criminal gangs.

“So there is no way of knowing if this is true, but there must at least be an increased risk if the number is widely available.”