Politics
Security fears dismissed by the minister after Boris Johnson’s mobile number was posted online | Political news
Chancellor Rishi Sunak insisted that “all security protocols were followed” despite the Prime Minister’s phone number being freely available online, raising fears of espionage.
The Conservative minister has decided to downplay the fears that Boris Johnson left himself vulnerable to the risk of being targeted by hostile states and criminal gangs after it was revealed that his personal details had been accessible on the internet for 15 years.
Former national security adviser Lord Ricketts said “thousands” of people could have Mr Johnson’s cell phone number, putting him at “increased risk”.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer also said the wide availability of the PM’s mobile posed “a security risk”.
He argued that it was not just a question of who had the number but who was using it, following the lobbying dispute, when SMS exchanges with entrepreneur Sir James Dyson and the Crown Prince Saudi Arabian Mohammed Bin Salman have been disclosed.
Downing Street did not deny reports earlier this month that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case advised Mr Johnson to change his long-standing number over concerns over the number of people with his direct coordinates.
The Tory leader’s phone number leak comes as he continues to be embroiled in controversy over how renovation of his apartment in Downing Street were funded.
But during a partial election campaign visit to Hartlepool, Mr. Sunak, said: “As far as I know, all security protocols were followed.
“Part of what makes the Prime Minister special is that he is an incredibly accessible person.
“You see him wherever he is – people feel they can relate to him, they can talk to him, they can tell him what they think.”
It emerged Thursday that in 2021 Mr Johnson’s contact number was still listed at the bottom of a 2006 press release from his time as shadow minister for higher education.
Sir Keir said: “This is obviously a serious situation.
“This poses a security risk.
“And he was warned about it. It tells its own story.”
He said, “I think a lot of people won’t just care who has the number, but who is using it.
“Because what has come out in recent weeks is privileged access – the ones that allow WhatsApp to get favors.
“All of this is further proof that there is essentially one rule for them and another rule for everyone.”
Sir Keir added: “I changed my number when I became Director of Public Prosecutions and have kept my number secure ever since.”
Lord Ricketts said: “If this same cell phone number has been in use for 15 or 20 years, then hundreds if not thousands of people must have access to it.”
He told the BBC: “I know modern systems like WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted; nonetheless, I think one would be concerned if a hostile state which had sophisticated capabilities had the mobile phone number itself.
“This must increase the risk that they will be able to listen to at least some of the ongoing communications, and possibly other non-state actors as well, such as sophisticated criminal gangs.
“So there is no way of knowing if this is true, but there must at least be an increased risk if the number is widely available.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]