China’s ruling party takes more direct control of colleges and universities – Radio Free Asia

The ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) is tightening its ideological grip on higher education in the country, ordering structural changes that will allow a much higher degree of party control in the day-to-day functioning of colleges and universities.

Institutions are now required to ensure that their internal party committee “exercises overall leadership” over their teaching, scientific research and administration, in accordance with a revised set of rules published on .

“All important issues should be collectively discussed and decided by the party committee,” said the “Regulations on the Work of CPC Grassroots Organizations in Colleges and Universities.”

Party branches should also be created to guide the work of teachers, researchers on specific projects, undergraduates and other subgroups within a university, he said, choosing members with “a strong party spirit”.

Their job is to carry out propaganda work and implement the party’s central line, as Beijing decided, he said.

They are also accused of having “resolutely prevented and resisted all manner of missionary activity and illegal infiltration,” he said, in an apparent reference to religious organizations and political dissent.

Full-time CCP staff members should make up at least one percent of the total faculty and student body, with at least one political ideology teacher for every 350 students, he said.

China will force college students to pursue a political education in the personal brand of the ideology of CCP leader Xi Jinping, dubbed “socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era,” experts say. Credit: RFA Graphics

Xi Jinping’s personal ideology

The new rules mean that many more people will be hired just to provide political education in the personal brand of the ideology of CCP leader Xi Jinping, dubbed “socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era,” according to Carl Minzner, professor. of Chinese Law and Politics at Fordham Law School.

“This is Beijing – in a small but significant way – ever-increasing proportions of people on university budgets engaged in political ideology, rather than academics,” Minzner commented via his Twitter account after the new rules were released.

He said the move went hand in hand with a growing number of ideological research centers integrated into Chinese universities devoted to the study of Xi Jinping’s thought.

“It’s Beijing telling schools (and all academics) ‘don’t think you’re special’,” he wrote, citing a spate of layoffs of outspoken Chinese academics in recent years. .

Chen Kuide, executive chairman of the Princeton China Institute in the United States, said the CCP wants to expand ideological education in all areas of life before the centenary of the CCP’s founding on .

“It looks like they’ll be putting a lot of extra effort into this project. [under Xi Jinping]”Chen said.” It will definitely work for a while. “

He said the move appeared to be in preparation for a change in diplomatic policy in recent years.

“Internationally, they are preparing for the next phase of competition [on the world stage],” he said.

‘Patriotic dedication’

In , Shanghai Fudan University students staged a rare protest after the school joined with other prominent institutions to remove references to “freedom of thought” from their charters.

The revised charters now refer to “patriotic dedication” and state that the party committee is “the nucleus of the university” and that it will be responsible for setting its direction and making decisions.

Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has launched an unprecedented set of ideological checks and strengthened the institutions necessary to enforce them.

Xi has repeatedly warned members of the political class not to broadcast any message in public and set up a national watchdog to supervise and detain anyone remotely connected with the government, including officials, teachers. and academics, journalists and entrepreneurs.

Authorities are stepping up monitoring of staff and students at higher education institutions across the country through the use of personal data, surveillance cameras in classrooms, as well as through student informants. who are the eyes and ears of the ruling Chinese Communist Party on the ground.

Student informants are continuously recruited from Chinese universities and typically report to authorities about once every two weeks, according to online documents.

Xi’s approach stems from a 2013 article titled “Improving Ideological and Political Work Among Young College and University Teachers,” and his reiteration of the “Seven Taboos” that should not be discussed in public service by government officials, including teachers.

The seven prohibited subjects are: the universal values ​​of human rights and democratic and constitutional government; freedom of the press; civil society; the rights of citizens; the historical mistakes of the Chinese Communist Party; the financial and political elite; and judicial independence.

Reported by Mia Ping-chieh Chen for RFA Mandarin Service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.