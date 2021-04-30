The Minister of Communication and Information calls for the revision of the ITE law pending its report to Jokowi and entering the DPR of Prolegnas





Merdeka.com – The government will carry out a limited review of the Electronic Information and Transactions Act (UU ITE). However, to do the review there is still a long process. After the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, announces the results of the study to the public, it will be officially communicated to President Joko Widodo. Communication and IT Minister (Kominfo) Johnny G Plate said in the near future a review of the ITE law will be reported to the President Jokowi. “The limited review is an order from the president, so of course we will report it to the president. We hope that in the near future there will be some time of the president’s hectic life at the palace,” Johnny told National Defense of Nasdem. Academy, Jakarta, Friday (30/4). After reporting to the President, a revised text of the ITE law will be prepared. Johnny said this review would be discussed, whether it was a DPR or government initiative. After that, the process of drafting the revised law will take place because later on, we will see whether it will be an initiative of the DPR or the government because, of course, the process is different. Menko Polhukam, Menkominfo and Menkumham will meet with the DPR to discuss the technical revisions. The meeting will take place after the report has been delivered to the President. “After that, of course, the Menkopolhukam, Menkominfo, Menkumham will hold a meeting with the DPR to technically discuss how the review will be carried out,” he said. The discussion with the DPR also took place because the ITE law was not currently included in the Priority Prolegnas 2021. Even though it was only a limited review, it was necessary to prepare an academic paper and a process in the DPR. “It must also be included in the DPR and DPR prolegnas, which is determined by the Plenary first. So this step must be preceded,” he said. Pending the legislative process At the DPR, the government will prepare a guideline for the interpretation of the ITE law for law enforcement. Interpretation guidelines were developed by joint decree of the Minister of Communication and Information, the Attorney General and the Chief of Police. << The form of the interpretation guidelines is implemented by a joint decree between the Minister of Communication and Information, the Attorney General and Police. Because it is not a new law or a new law, but it is a pocket book to implement the ITE law so that the rights and meaning of the legal justice for the community can be achieved and a strict application of the ITE Law Violations Act can be firmly enforced. We hope that there will be no more misinterpretations, rubber articles or controversial articles, ”explained Johnny. [bal]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos