Chinese FM calls Jaishankar after Xi’s letter to PM Modi





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Friday and offered his sympathies for the COVID-19 crisis in the country. India recorded 386,452 new coronavirus infections on Friday, the largest single-day increase to date, and also reported 3,498 new deaths. “Received a call from State Councilor and FM Wang Yi expressing China’s sympathies over the COVID challenge India now faces,” Jaishankar wrote on Twitter. The two leaders also discussed “international cooperation aspects of the public health response to this difficult situation.” The Minister of External Affairs said he stressed the importance of keeping supply chains and air flights open under the given circumstances, and received assurances from the other side in this regard. Jaishankar also pushed for greater openness to Indian charter flights. The two sides also discussed the implementation of the Moscow Full Disengagement Agreement at all friction points along the LAC and the restoration of peace in eastern Ladakh. India and China further agreed to continue discussions in this regard, Jaishankar said. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke with Jaishankar and reaffirmed the strength of the US-India partnership in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blinken expressed gratitude for India’s help earlier as he reviewed the US government’s efforts to support India. The first US emergency aid to India arrived on Friday as several states said they could not start immunizing everyone over 18 from this weekend as scheduled. The secretary also noted the support of US industries, non-governmental institutions and citizens for COVID-19 relief efforts in India. Blinken offered his condolences on the crisis facing India and agreed to maintain close contact with Jaishankar. Earlier today, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over the pandemic and offered to provide support and assistance to deal with the current surge in COVID cases. 19 in the country. In his message, Xi said China is willing to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with India, and provide support and assistance to the country, according to the report. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday vowed to do everything possible to support India’s fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and said anti-pandemic materials produced in China were entering India at a rapid pace. faster. In his letter to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Wang said that the Chinese side “shares empathy for the challenges facing India and expresses its sincere sympathy”. “The coronavirus is the common enemy of humanity, and the international community needs solidarity and coordination for a The Chinese side firmly supports the Indian government and people in the fight against the pandemic,” he said written in the letter, a copy of which was tweeted by Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong. Wang said anti-pandemic materials produced in China are entering India at a faster rate to help India fight the outbreak. “The Chinese side will continue to do everything possible to provide support and assistance according to India’s needs. We hope and believe that under the leadership of the Indian government, the Indian people will surely prevail over the epidemic at an early date, ”he added. The messages from President Xi and Foreign Minister Wang came even as the military from the two countries had yet to resolve the disengagement from the remaining areas of eastern Ladakh after the withdrawal from the Lake Pangong region in February. . Read all the latest news and the latest news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos