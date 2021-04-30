Mike Lindell backs prediction that Donald Trump will return to the White House in August





Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and staunch supporter of Donald Trump, is not giving up his belief that the former president will return to the White House before the next presidential election.

Lindell has been one of the most vocal supporters of the baseless theory that the election was stolen from Trump and that President Joe Biden was not properly elected. Courts in several states have determined that the Trump campaign did not present sufficient evidence of electoral fraud last November, but Lindell has argued for more than a month that the campaign now has enough evidence to quash the election.

“I wouldn’t be out there doing this if it wasn’t 100% real,” Lindell told Steve Bannon on his War Room: Pandemic podcast. “We have three ways to defeat this election … I’m still sticking to August of this year. That’s my opinion.”

This isn’t the first time Lindell has announced an August deadline for Trump’s return to office. In March, he told Bannon he would hear evidence he obtained after January 9 in the Supreme Court, which had previously refused to take up Trump’s election lawsuits. Once he presented proof to the court that China intervened in the election, Lindell said, the race results would be “bye-bye.”

Bannon, who served as chief White House strategist in the early months of the Trump administration, has remained loyal to the former president. He did not subscribe to Lindell’s belief that Trump would return to the Oval Office in three months, but he supports a Trump run in 2024.

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, speaks at a campaign rally hosted by President Donald Trump at Target Center in Minneapolis on October 10, 2019. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Despite losing the election, Trump continues to be among Republicans, and polls indicate he could make a serious offer for the White House if he does run. He has not made a final decision but has increasingly stirred up this possibility and recently said he was “very seriously” considering returning to the election campaign.

The former president claims he did indeed win the election, highlighting the turnout at his rallies and a record number of votes. His claims about his victory have not been substantiated and even members of his own administration have publicly disagreed with him.

Lindell, who was sued by Dominion Voting Systems over her accusations that the company helped rig the election, pushed similar beliefs on Wednesday during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Lindell applauded Kimmel for posting the entire interview on YouTube; he also applauded the social media platform for making it accessible to viewers. He told Bannon he believed a million or more people would see the interview and that would be a game-changer. As of Friday morning, more than 2.2 million people had watched it on YouTube.

In an interview with One America News Network, Lindell said he believed God had his “hand” in his appearance on Kimmel.

“It was a divine date,” Lindell said. “I really think it’s a turning point, when we look back and come to this great place that we’re going to be in. All of these things had to happen exactly as they did… perfect.”

Newsweek reached out to Lindell for further comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

