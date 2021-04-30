President Jokowi visits KEP IPB University

The concept of KEP IPB can be a solution to achieve food security and sovereignty.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, MALANG – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) together Rector of the IPB University, Professor Arif Satria visited the Rice Field Community (KEP) of IPB University in Kanigoro village, Pagelaran district, Malang regency, Thursday (29/4) to witness the IPB 3S rice harvest, when planting and milling rice.

“This is a very good result, I will coordinate with the Chancellor so that it can be developed into an even larger number,” Jokowi said, quoted in the statement received. Republika.co.id.

He said that the presence of the concept of KEP IPB University could be a solution to achieve food security and sovereignty. “While sovereignty and food safety We can really do this without having to import from other countries, ”Jokowi said.

Not only President Jokowi, who was also present at this harvest activity, Indonesian Parliament Speaker Puan Maharani with a number of ministers and the Governor of East Java.

IPB University’s Paddy Estate Community Institution (KEP) is a consolidation of agricultural management where rice cultivation is managed with estate-wide management. Members of the KEP institution can access technology, banking services, sources of production facilities, processing and markets. KEP makes agriculture more efficient, high productivity and increases income through upstream-downstream. In this KEP, a socio-cultural and institutional strengthening of rice farmers is also carried out.

The KEP which has a number of advantages, including the strengthening of the rice-growing institution, is carried out according to the area of ​​propagation, collectively in congregation. Not only, in this area, the analysis of the land index, land mapping and water management based on information technology (IT) have been carried out using drones, namely cultivation technology (Denfarm). IT-based start-ups and the development / application of intelligent agro-systems have also been carried out.

IPB University Chancellor Prof Arif Satria explained that IPB University is currently excited to build learning centers in various regions of Indonesia. “IPB University is intensively developing learning centers in various regions. One of them is a learning center for rice,” said Prof Arif Satria.

Prof Arif explained that in this learning center, a collaboration has been established between IPB University, local government, farmers and local universities, the Agricultural Technology Research Center (BPTP) and the Center for prediction of plant pest organisms (BBPOT) of the province of East Java.

“In particular for rice, research-actions continue to develop by adopting technology 4.0”, explained Professor Arif Satria. “The learning center for farmers is also a means of independent learning for students and teachers,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Dr Sugiyanta, dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at IPB University, explained that the harvest of IPB-3S rice in Kanigoro village was the result of the National Priority Research Project (PRN) of the ‘National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN). .

Dr Amiruddin Saleh, researcher and supervisor of KEP Kanigoro Jaya Makmur in Malang, revealed that this KEP has 69 members and will continue to increase its membership and will have legal status (notary certificate). “KEP Kanigoro Jaya Makmur has a vision, mission, household status / budget, goals and activities. Regular farmers’ meetings are held every week in this KEP, guided by assistants from IPB University. Regular meetings with the IPB University team are also organized. online with a frequency twice a month in the form of Casual Chat (Sancang), and offline technical advice (Bimtek) once every two months. Apart from this, field visits are also carried out by the IPB University team to the KEP site.

“We are building a start-up on the KEP site by implementing the advice of professors from IPB University,” he explained.

Further, Dr Amirudin revealed that the results of rice planting in the Demfarm area, covering an area of ​​six hectares, showed that the IPB 3S variety had the highest productivity compared to other cultivated varieties such as IR46, IR64, Inpari42 as well as the Ciherang and Cibogo varieties which were commonly planted by farmers.

“We have also developed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the KEP Institutional, namely Agrotechno SOP with the determination of the soil / soil index to recommend the provision of nutrients, fertilizers for soil treatment models and the ‘introduction of the use of agricultural technology (mechanization) in accordance with the concept of IPB Agromaritim 4.0 ”, he explained.

Thanks to KEP, a synergy of knowledge (IPB research results) and farmers’ experiences emerged. “This process is therefore not top-down and iterative, but according to the local ecology. This effort was carried out in the form of the construction of a KEP institution on an area of ​​at least 101 hectares in a collective enterprise. Of this area, 100 hectares are used for agrotechnical consumption of rice and 1 hectare for seeds / breeders of rice, ”he explained.