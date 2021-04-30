Turkey bans citizens from filming police during protests





The Turkish Police’s General Security Directorate issued a directive on Friday banning all audiovisual recordings of citizens during protests. These types of audiovisual recordings prevent them [the police] to perform their duties and should not be allowed; they should prevent those who register a protest or action, according to the directive. He said legal action would be taken against all citizens who register police at social events. Police say audio-visual recordings of officers as they carry out their duties at social events violate their privacy and reveal their identities. Rights groups condemned the new directive as blatant censorship. The Istanbul branch of the Association of Progressive Lawyers, CHD, said it was clearly introduced to ensure police anonymity before any incident on May 1, the international labor day. If your staff is recorded while torturing someone, this could be presented as evidence. Again, your duty is not to torture, it is a crime! CHD wrote on Twitter. CHD told citizens that if they find that a crime is committed, they can take an audiovisual recording as evidence. Police brutality and torture are major problems in Turkey. The 2021 report by international rights watchdog Human Rights Watch, HRW, noted an increase in Turkey’s allegations of torture, ill-treatment and cruel and inhuman or degrading treatment by security personnel. A recipe for disaster – no cameras, no accountability. Emma Sinclair-Webb, HRW Associate Director for Europe and Central Asia written on twitter concerning the last directive. Turkish police are known for their brutal interventions in protests in recent years, as the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans becomes increasingly authoritarian. Police have used rubber bullets and pepper spray in recent student protests in Istanbul, opposing a politically appointed rector at Istanbul’s prestigious Bogazici University. Several protesters, local residents and journalists were injured. The Turkish Medical Association said 22 people lost their lives and at least 8,000 people were injured and 63 seriously injured during protests in Gezi Park in 2013, the first mass protest against Erdogans’ Islamist government. The protests began after the government decided to impose a new urban plan for the area, including a shopping mall in Gezi Park, the only green part of the iconic Istanbul Square. In a short time, the protests spread to many other cities, prompting severe police repression. If this directive had been in place, the population would not have been able to know of the police intervention against the May 1 sighting in Zmir, when an officer knelt on the neck of a protester. , preventing him from breathing, reported Dokuz8 News, an independent media outlet, defining the new directive as a ban on citizen journalism.







