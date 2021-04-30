Boris Johnson urged to intervene on ‘extremely damaging’ plans to shut down Fawdon Nestl factory

Boris Johnson has been urged to intervene in the hugely damaging closure of the Nestl factory in Fawdon.

The international food giant on Wednesday announced plans to shut down operations in Newcastle by 2023, a move that would result in the loss of 475 jobs in the city.

Local councilors have now written to the Prime Minister asking for his help in saving the site or, if the shutdown continues, demanding that the government inject massive new investments into Newcastle to help offset the damage.

Councilor Nick Cott, the city’s Liberal opposition leader and Fawdon adviser, wrote to Mr Johnson on Thursday about the blow to the Newcastle and North East manufacturing base.

He said: The economic strategy you have set for yourself is to take it to the next level. Before the pandemic, the North East still had a surplus on its regional balance of payments in manufactured goods – the only region in the UK that had any. That is why I am making specific proposals that your government must urgently implement to compensate for this extremely damaging plant closure if it were to go ahead.

A few years ago, Sanofi closed at an adjacent site and nearby Crown Packaging moved, with the loss of many good manufacturing jobs for local people. This process of closure after closure is extremely worrying for the future of our region.

So, could I ask what discussions have ministers had with Nestl about their plans prior to their announcement, what interventions the government has considered and what steps you are going to take to urge Nestl to reconsider its decision?







(Image: Newcastle Chronicle)



Councilor Cott goes on to suggest that while Nestl cannot be convinced to reverse the plans, the Prime Minister could give the city’s economy a much-needed boost by transferring a government service to the city, helping the city council. from Newcastle to buy the plant site, increase investment in metro upgrades and provide financial support for tree planting, road repairs and insulation of homes to create new jobs.

The Nestl Factory, formerly a Rowntree factory, has been producing confectionery since 1958 and making popular treats including Rolos and fruit lozenges.

Unions have called corporate greed shutdown at its worst, while local Labor leaders have vowed to try to save the factory.

Nick Forbes, Labor leader of Newcastle City Council, said: The fight to save Nestl is not over yet. I meet [Newcastle North MP] Catherine McKinnell and the unions next week to figure out how we can pressure the company to keep the jobs and the factory here, which has been an important part of our economy for decades.

The government has been contacted for a response.

Nestl is also cutting 98 jobs in York, but said it would invest 20 million in the factory and 9 million in Halifax to consolidate its manufacturing activities in the UK.

Business leaders said they did not underestimate the impact the closing of the Fawdon plant would have on the local area.

Nestl said on Wednesday: Our factory in Fawdon is home to many smaller, low-growth brands and maintains a diverse and complex mix of production techniques. In contrast, our factories in York and Halifax have clearer specialties and manufacture some of the larger Nestl brands.

The decision to propose the closure of Fawdons follows a significant investment and a sustained effort by the plant team to reduce this complexity and introduce new products in recent years. Fawdon’s skilled and dedicated team have worked tirelessly to make these changes and these proposals do not reflect their efforts in any way.

If these proposals come to fruition, we expect that in the future there will be a larger volume of product globally produced while operating a smaller number of factories.

We do not underestimate the impact that the closure of the Fawdon plant would have on the local area and, as part of the consultation, we want to work with the local community to find ways to support the area and our employees. if these proposals were to go ahead.