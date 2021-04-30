Connect with us

Politics

Boris Johnson urged to intervene on ‘extremely damaging’ plans to shut down Fawdon Nestl factory

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


Boris Johnson has been urged to intervene in the hugely damaging closure of the Nestl factory in Fawdon.

The international food giant on Wednesday announced plans to shut down operations in Newcastle by 2023, a move that would result in the loss of 475 jobs in the city.

Local councilors have now written to the Prime Minister asking for his help in saving the site or, if the shutdown continues, demanding that the government inject massive new investments into Newcastle to help offset the damage.

Councilor Nick Cott, the city’s Liberal opposition leader and Fawdon adviser, wrote to Mr Johnson on Thursday about the blow to the Newcastle and North East manufacturing base.

He said: The economic strategy you have set for yourself is to take it to the next level. Before the pandemic, the North East still had a surplus on its regional balance of payments in manufactured goods – the only region in the UK that had any. That is why I am making specific proposals that your government must urgently implement to compensate for this extremely damaging plant closure if it were to go ahead.

A few years ago, Sanofi closed at an adjacent site and nearby Crown Packaging moved, with the loss of many good manufacturing jobs for local people. This process of closure after closure is extremely worrying for the future of our region.

So, could I ask what discussions have ministers had with Nestl about their plans prior to their announcement, what interventions the government has considered and what steps you are going to take to urge Nestl to reconsider its decision?



Lib Dem leader Nick Cott
Lib Dem leader Nick Cott
(Image: Newcastle Chronicle)

Councilor Cott goes on to suggest that while Nestl cannot be convinced to reverse the plans, the Prime Minister could give the city’s economy a much-needed boost by transferring a government service to the city, helping the city council. from Newcastle to buy the plant site, increase investment in metro upgrades and provide financial support for tree planting, road repairs and insulation of homes to create new jobs.

The Nestl Factory, formerly a Rowntree factory, has been producing confectionery since 1958 and making popular treats including Rolos and fruit lozenges.

Unions have called corporate greed shutdown at its worst, while local Labor leaders have vowed to try to save the factory.

Nick Forbes, Labor leader of Newcastle City Council, said: The fight to save Nestl is not over yet. I meet [Newcastle North MP] Catherine McKinnell and the unions next week to figure out how we can pressure the company to keep the jobs and the factory here, which has been an important part of our economy for decades.

The government has been contacted for a response.

Nestl is also cutting 98 jobs in York, but said it would invest 20 million in the factory and 9 million in Halifax to consolidate its manufacturing activities in the UK.

Business leaders said they did not underestimate the impact the closing of the Fawdon plant would have on the local area.

Nestl said on Wednesday: Our factory in Fawdon is home to many smaller, low-growth brands and maintains a diverse and complex mix of production techniques. In contrast, our factories in York and Halifax have clearer specialties and manufacture some of the larger Nestl brands.

The decision to propose the closure of Fawdons follows a significant investment and a sustained effort by the plant team to reduce this complexity and introduce new products in recent years. Fawdon’s skilled and dedicated team have worked tirelessly to make these changes and these proposals do not reflect their efforts in any way.

If these proposals come to fruition, we expect that in the future there will be a larger volume of product globally produced while operating a smaller number of factories.

We do not underestimate the impact that the closure of the Fawdon plant would have on the local area and, as part of the consultation, we want to work with the local community to find ways to support the area and our employees. if these proposals were to go ahead.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: