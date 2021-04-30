Chinese Xi offers more aid to India in message to Modi





Chinese leader Xi Jinping offers more help to India to fight coronavirus epidemic ravaging the country

BEIJING – Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday offered further assistance to India in tackling the coronavirus epidemic ravaging the country, putting aside simmering rivalry and tensions along their disputed border. State media reported that Xi told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a personal message of condolence on Friday that he was very concerned about the recent situation in India with the COVID-19 outbreak. He said China is willing to provide further support and assistance because humanity is a community of common destiny sharing happiness and misfortune and it is only through unity and cooperation that nations people will eventually be able to overcome the pandemic. Under the leadership of the Indian government, the Indian people will surely overcome the pandemic, Xi added. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jayashankar had a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and they agreed to keep transport corridors and freight flights open, according to an Indian statement. Wang said China will ensure that all necessary materials are sent to the Indian entities without delay, the statement said. Chinese media reported that a first batch of 25,000 oxygen concentrators promised to India had arrived in the country. Reports say China has already shipped 5,000 ventilators and 21,000 oxygen generators. Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the Chinese public, the Chinese Red Cross, local governments, NGOs and businesses have all taken action and managed to collect anti -indispensable epidemics for the Indian part and to send them to the Indian people. as soon as possible. Besides ventilators and oxygen concentrators, more than 15,000 sets of monitors and nearly 3,800 tons of medical supplies and drugs have been shipped to India, Wang said. Chinese manufacturers of anti-epidemic materials and medical equipment are working at full speed to speed up production, Wang said. Aid comes amid intense economic rivalry between countries, Beijing’s mistrust of closer India-US ties, and lingering border tensions following a bloody clash over the year last in the Ladakh region. Wang also said Chinese airlines are operating cargo flights to India and authorities are speeding up customs clearance and transportation of supplies such as liquid oxygen storage tanks and oxygen generators from several Chinese cities. China will continue to maintain smooth export channels for materials to India, Wang said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos