Why is Pakistan not harnessing its solar energy potential? | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW





Pakistan has immense potential for producing electricity from solar energy. Almost all parts of the South Asian country are dry and hot, except for a few areas in the northwest.

However, Pakistan currently produces only a meager 1.16% of its electricity from solar energy and 64% from fossil fuels. Other sources of electricity include hydropower at 27%, nuclear at 5%. Renewable energy sources represent only 4% of total electricity production.

Despite being in a region severely affected by climate change, Pakistan continues to invest in non-environmentally friendly energy production methods.

Recently, the government approved seven Chinese-funded coal-fired power projects, which will add up to 6,600 megawatts to the national grid in the years to come.

Political support needed for renewable energies

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government pledged that Pakistan would generate 60% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. This would require Pakistan to install around 24,000 megawatts of solar power capacity and wind turbine by 2030, compared to just over 1,500 megawatts currently.

Environmentalists say building solar power is well within the nation’s capabilities, if there is sufficient political will to support development.

Hassan Abbas, an environmentalist, told DW that Pakistan could in theory generate more than 2,900 gigawatts of solar power capacity. For reference, 1 gigawatt could power 110 million LED lights, according to the US Department of Energy.

“There are influential bureaucrats, policymakers and hydropower lobbies who are against solar power,” Abbas said.

“An obsolete solar system installed in the Punjab by China has given credit to claims by skeptics that solar power will not work in Pakistan,” he added.

Abbas said developing solar power would be cheaper than hydroelectric power, and claimed that a $ 10 billion investment in solar power could generate 50 to 60 gigawatts of capacity. This would be ten times more than what is produced from the Tarbela and Mangla dams, two large hydroelectric projects.

What holds back solar energy?

Ghazala Reza, a Pakistani energy expert, told DW that there are many factors that prevent solar power from thriving. These include complications in finding space for solar farms, procedural delays in construction approvals and unattractive prices for selling electricity to the national grid.

“Lack of political will and reluctance to government investment shatter hopes of generating electricity through this sustainable method,” said Reza.

Economist Shahida Wizarat said the high costs of the initial investment are hampering the growth of solar power, even though diversifying energy sources makes long-term economic sense.

However, not all Pakistani economists agree. Azra Talat Saeed cautions against investing heavily in solar power without considering all the factors. She told DW that while solar power is much better for the environment than fossil fuels, solar technology risks increasing Pakistan’s dependence on technology owned by the United States and the United States. China.

“Solar panels also take up a lot of space if installed on a large scale, it could seriously damage our agriculture, exacerbating food insecurity. Their sustainability is also a problem in addition to the huge initial investment, which can only be made by large landowners and not by poor farmers. Saeed said.

Pakistan still suffers from electricity shortages

Energy expert Reza added that it would be a bad idea to dismantle existing power plants, which can run for decades, in exchange for solar power.

“Pakistan has invested billions of dollars in hydroelectric and thermal power plants. Many of them can work for years. Scrapping them would be a financial disaster.

Environmentalist Abbas said that while the government shouldn’t dismantle existing power plants, it shouldn’t make new investments in non-environmentally friendly energy projects.

There are still power shortages in Pakistan caused by fragile transmission infrastructure, and localized solar power projects could be a solution.

