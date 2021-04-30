Jokowi vows to build a house for the family of KRI Nanggala’s crew

President Joko Widodo said on Thursday (4/29) that authorities would build a house for the family of the crew of the KRI Nanggala submarine who went missing before it was found in ruins in the Bali Sea. . All 53 crew members were killed.

The German-made KRI Nanggala-402 was found on Sunday nearly 840 meters (25/4) after losing contact days earlier while preparing for a torpedo fire exercise.

Reported by ReutersIn a meeting with the families of the victims in a hangar at the East Java Naval Base, Jokowi said the location of the houses to be built had been adapted to the wishes of their respective families.

Jokowi said this week that the government would posthumously increase the ranks of Nanggala’s crew members and pay for their children’s education.

This week, the families of the victims gathered at various locations across Indonesia to pay tribute to the crew who died in the crash. They also urged the authorities to remove the bodies of the victims from the sea.

The Indonesian Navy tried to find a way to evacuate the remains of the submarine.

Experts warn that lifting a submarine to the surface will be a very difficult task requiring special rescue equipment.

Navy spokesman Admiral Pertama Julius Widjojono said on Wednesday (4/28) that authorities are coordinating with SKK Migas to assess whether oil and gas companies have equipment to lift heavy components. [na/ft]