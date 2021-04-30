Scottish election 2021: Boris Johnson will not come to Scotland because he is ‘mired in scandal’, says Lib Dem leader





Sir Ed Davey claimed the Prime Minister did not campaign north of the border because he was an obstacle to the campaign. Speaking ahead of a visit to Scotland next week, the Kingston MP also said the Tories were struggling because of the leadership of Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy He said: We think the mood change isn’t just against the SNP, it’s against the Tories. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey. Image: JPIMedia “It’s not just the Boris Johnson scandals, which I don’t think will be welcomed by former Tory voters, but also Douglas Ross has come down very badly. I think his general tone has put the Tories off and that’s no patch for Ruth Davidson. “He’s a Boris Johnson person. He was a minister in his government and he continues to vote with Boris Johnson. “Boris Johnson is mired in scandal and he’s not the kind of person you want on your campaign trail. Personally, I think the multiple witnesses to his alleged comments on the stacked bodies are so callous and horrific. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Boris Johnson: Prime Minister’s personal phone number publicly available online … Why would anyone want someone like this to come to their aid on a campaign? He has unpleasant views, he played the campaign in a very dark way and it didn’t go well. Sir Eds’ comments come despite Mr Ross resigning from a role in the UK government following the saga involving former Chief Assistant to Prime Minister Dominic Cummings. It comes amid a growing backlash against Mr Johnson over reports that he would rather see ‘bodies pile up’ rather than take the country into a third Covid lockdown. Although the Prime Minister has denied making the remarks, a new YouGov poll found that 50% of people in the UK believed he made the comments, compared to 65% in Scotland. Mr Johnson also faces questions after refusing to answer who initially paid for the renovation of Downing Street as the Election Commission launched an investigation into the Conservative Party’s donations for the works. The commission said there were “reasonable grounds to suspect that one or more infractions could have occurred”, but insisted that its investigation into the case was related to the Conservative Party and not to the Prime Minister personally. This week, it also emerged that the Prime Minister’s cell phone number had been put online and had been freely accessible for more than a decade. Westminster SNP leader Ian Blackford has urged the UK government’s new independent adviser on ministers’ interests to urgently investigate the Prime Minister’s correspondence on Covid contracts. Mr Blackford wrote a letter to Lord Geidt requesting that publication of this correspondence be an urgent priority given the growing allegations of breaches of the ministerial code of conduct involving Mr Johnson. “It has now been nine days since Boris Johnson promised to immediately publish all his correspondence relating to the Covid contract and still nothing,” he said. “The Conservative harassment allegations continue to mount and yet not a single piece of this correspondence has been published, raising concerns that the evidence may disappear. SNP Westminster deputy chief Kirsten Oswald has separately said the Scots can see through Mr Johnson’s dishonesty. Scottish Tories have been contacted for comment. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

